Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Pepperoni
Margherita

Small Plates

Arugula Salad

$7.00

Arugula and radicchio tossed with fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.

Arancini

$7.00

Fried risotto balls seasoned with tomato and chili flakes, stuffed with fontina and green peas. Served with marinara sauce on the side.

Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Pan roasted broccoli rabe with roasted garlic and chili flakes.

Bruschetta

$8.00

Grilled rustic bread that is rubbed with fresh garlic, smeared with ricotta, and topped with blistered cherry tomatoes, oregano, and basil.

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Pan seared Brussels sprouts cooked with pancetta, shallots, cherry tomatoes, and parsley.

Calamari

$10.00

Buttermilk battered, fried calamari served with a squeeze of lemon and our Calabrian chili aioli.

Cauliflower

$7.00

Fried cauliflower served with a Hungarian pepper pesto.

Fried Artichokes

$7.00

Fried artichokes quarters served with a side of gribiche (tartar) sauce. (Not gluten free)

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.00

Slices of Tender Eggplant Coated in Breadcrumbs, and Layered with Melted Mozzarella & Rich Marinara.

Grilled Bread

$1.50

Rustic Italian bread grilled and brushed with extra-virgin olive oil.

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Penne pasta baked with gruyere and parmesan cheese and then topped with toasted breadcrumbs.

Mozzarella Fritti

$7.00

Freshly breaded, fried mozzarella slabs served with marinara sauce.

Mushroom Arancini

$7.00

Fried mushroom risotto balls stuffed with taleggio and a drizzle of truffle oil. Each order contains two pieces and is served with a side of mushroom crema.

Roasted Carrot and Ginger Soup

$8.00

Roasted Carrots, fresh Ginger, topped with Creme Fraiche and Crispy Leeks

Polpettine

$10.00

Flavorful beef and pork meatballs served with fresh ricotta, marinara sauce, and basil.

Roasted Tomato Soup

$6.00

Roasted tomatoes pureed with basil, garlic, and shallots. Finished with basil oil and homemade croutons.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan.

Salads

Arugula & Radicchio, cherry tomatoes, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan, and Lemon Vinaigrette.

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Fresh Burrata (cream filled Mozzarella) served with fresh cherry tomatoes and crostini bread. Drizzled with olive oil and saba.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan. Topped with grilled chicken.

Grilled Peach & Prosciutto Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled Peaches, Prosciutto, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Bell Pepper, and a Honey Vinaigrette.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Grilled salmon served with orange segments and zest tossed with sautéed fennel, fennel fronds, and shaved fennel. Served with orange dressing on the side.

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted red beets served with whipped goat cheese, arugula, honey and pistachios.

Panzanella Salad

$10.00

A refreshing salad of baby cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, croutons, and fresh Italian herbs tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.

Prosciutto Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Arugula, Radicchio, Fennel, Cherry Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan, and Lemon Vinaigrette.

Chicken Milanese Salad

$17.00

Arugula, Radicchio, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan & Lemon Vinaigrette

Entrees, Pasta & Mussels

Bolognese

$17.00

Pappardelle tossed with a hearty meat sauce containing beef, pork, basil, garlic, and parmesan. Finished with a dollop of ricotta.

Cavatelli

$16.00

Ricotta cavatelli tossed with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes and parmesan.

Funghi

$15.00

Pappardelle pasta tossed with roasted wild mushrooms, fresh herbs, white wine, and cream. Finished with White Truffle oil.

Gnocchi

$13.00

Potato Gnocchi baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella and parmesan.

Gnocchi Piselli - Special!

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade ricotta gnocchi, with peas, parmesan, butter, and lemon zest.

Linguini with Clams

$17.00

Linguini, with fresh clams, garlic, parsley, and white wine sauce. Served with grilled ciabatta.

Mussels

$16.00

Served with grilled bread. Choose from... In Brodo - cherry tomatoes, basil, chili, garlic, white wine. Marinara - marinara, white wine, parsley. Smoky Pancetta - crema, leeks, parsley. Pistachio Pesto - white wine, shallots.

Pescatore

$23.00

Linguini, shrimp, clams, mussels, marinara, white wine sauce, and herbs. Served with grilled bread.

Pomodoro

$11.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed with marinara sauce, basil, and parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti with beef and pork meatballs and parmesan.

Linguini Al Salmone

$18.00

Salmon, Capers, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula with white wine Sauce

Pizza - Red

Cheese

$13.00

Tomato sauce & mozzarella

Marinara

$13.00

Tomato sauce, anchovies, oregano, and garlic. (No Cheese)

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.

Margherita DOC

$17.00

Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.

Norma

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted eggplant, and ricotta.

Hawaiian

$16.00

Hawaiian Style Pizza - Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, and Ham.

Pepperoni

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis.

Primavera

$17.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, shallots, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, red bell pepper.

Calabrese

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami Calabrese, and Calabrian chilis.

Capricciosa

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian ham, artichokes, mushrooms, and olives

Tutta Carne

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pancetta, and sausage.

DIY Red

$13.00

Build your own! Tomato sauce & mozzarella. Limit 3 additional toppings.

Pizza - White

Build your own! Mozzarella with up to 3 toppings.

Fiarelli

$15.00

Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, and fontina.

Inverno

$15.00

Mozzarella, goat cheese, brussels sprouts, caramelized red onions, and thyme.

Parma

$17.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, and parmesan.

Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, gorgonzola.

Red Tomato

$16.00

Mozzarella, arugula, basil- garlic marinated cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan.

Tartufo

$17.00

Fontina, mushrooms, pancetta, rosemary, and truffle oil.

DIY White

$12.00

Build your own! Mozzarella base. Limit 3 additional toppings.

Bresaola Pizza

$18.00

White Pizza, topped with Bresaola, Arugula, Cherry tomato, Goat cnheese and Saba.

Dessert

Homemade Chocolate Fudge Cake (GF)

$6.00

A decadent slice of homemade, chocolate fudge cake (gluten free)

Homemade Tiramisu

$6.00

Coffee and sweet cream on a layer of lady fingers soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.

Homemade Flan

$6.00

Traditional homemade flan. New! Limited avalibility!

Condiments & Sides

Grilled Bread

$1.50

Rustic Italian bread grilled and brushed with extra-virgin olive oil.

Side Buffalo Mozzarella

$4.00

Side Fresh Mozzarella

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.95

Dressing made with parmesan, anchovies, garlic, and lemon juice.

Side of Calabrian Chili Aioli

$0.95

A creamy sauce infused with Calabrian chilis and paprika.

Side of Calabrian Chilis

$1.50

Spicy oil-cured Calabrian chilis.

Side of Chili Flakes

Side of Fresno Peppers

$0.95

Side of Gribiche Sauce

$0.95

Side of Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.95

Dressing made with lemon juice, olive oil, and thyme.

Side of Marinara

$1.10

Tomato sauce infused with basil, garlic, and olive oil.

Side of Olive Oil

$0.75

Extra-virgin olive oil.

Side of Orange Vinaigrette

$0.95

Side of Parmesan

$1.25

Grated parmesan.

Side of Pepper Pesto

$0.95

A sauce made from medium-spicy, pickled peppers, basil, and parmesan.

Side of Pistachio Pesto

$2.00

Side Pizza Dough

$4.00

Wine

Vietti "Perbacco" Nebbiolo

$35.00

2019 Vietti "Perbacco: Nebbiolo, Langhe Baby Barolo! Medium deep ruby color. Quite intense and generous fruity nose (red berries) along with floral and spicy notes, a hint of menthol and hard candy. On the pallet medium bodied, showing notable intensity while retaining an essentially mid-weight style. Strong, intense and quite powerful when young, evolving to a complex and elegant, very well balanced wine with ageing. The tannins are harmoniously integrated in the fruit structure of the wine. Long lasting aftertaste with good freshness.

Broccardo "I Tre Pais" Barolo

$50.00

La Sagrestana Sangiovese

$25.00

2019 La Sagrestana Sangiovese D.O.C Di Romagna Superiore Notes of cherry and violet. Harmonious, with a tannic, but pleasant aftertaste.

Caparsa Chianti Classico

$35.00

Caparsa's 2018 Chianti Classico is an absolute joy to taste. Succulent dark red cherry, mint, game, licorice and spice all flesh out in this super-expressive Chianti Classico. Open knit and inviting, the 2018 has both the depth and structure to drink well for a number of years. It is a terrific effort from Caparsa and a real overachiever in its peer group.

Terlano Pinot Noir

$36.00

2020 Terlano "Tradition" Pinot Noir In the medium-high to high elevation sites, which are particularly well ventilated, the Pinot Noir finds ideal growing conditions. Very elegant Pinot Noir ripen, which are characterized by interesting berry notes.

Tinazzi Valpolicella

$32.00

2018 Tinazzi Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 97pts. Luca Maroni Strong, with balanced tannins. Notes of red fruit, prunes, nutmeg, and a hint of balsamic.

Castorani "Cadetto" Montepulciano

$26.00

Zaccagnini, Montepulciano M/P

$36.00

it has intense ruby red colour with violet nuances: intense, characteristic bouquet of the primery grapes aromas; fruit component, full bodied and robust, well ballanced with tannin and oak features

A to Z, Pinot Noir

$34.00

Light to medium bodied

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

2018 Justin Cabernet Sauvignon With attractive aromas of black fruit and spice, this smooth, ready-to-drink Cabernet Sauvignon is made with the same care as the highest quality, traditionally crafted Bordeaux styled wines

Donnafugata "Floramundi"

$35.00

2018 Donna Fugata "Floramundi" 92pts. James Suckling A medium-bodied red with stewed raspberries and strawberries, as well as smoked-meat, dried-rosemary and herb character. Smooth tannins and a juicy finish. Easy going. Drink now.

Vietti Barbera D'Alba "Tre Vigne"

$30.00

2020 Vietti Barbera D'Alba "Tre Vigne" Ruby color with ripe red cherry aromas and vanilla. With hints of violets the on the palate it shows bright acidity, soft tannins with good integration of oak, good complexity and a lingering cherry finish. Antipasti, rich salads, grilled seasoned vegetables, hearty soups/stews, pastas or with breaded veal, pork, chicken with light sauces.

Alma Andes

$32.00

Purple Hands Pinot Noir

$40.00

2020 Purple Hands Lone Oak Ranch Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley, OR Strawberries, crushed raspberries, bark and cedar on the nose. It’s medium-bodied with rounded, ripe tannins. Plush and fleshy texture with a juicy core of ripe berries. Drink now.

Worthy "Sophia's Cuvee" Cabernet

$40.00

2016 Worthy "Sophia's Cuvee" Napa Valley Dense and purple, with tiers of earthy currant, blackberry liqueur, plum, cassis, and violet flavors framed by ample tannins and sweet oak. A blend of declassified lots from Napa "cult wines."

Donnafugata "Tancredi"

$45.00

2017 Donnafugata "Tancredi" With an intense ruby red color, Tancredi 2017 combines notes of ripe red fruit (red currant and plum) and balsamic (eucalyptus) with delicate hints of cocoa and sweet tobacco. On the palate it has an excellent structure with important and perfectly integrated tannins; it is fresh on the palate with a very long retro-olfactory persistence.

Nozzole, Chianti

$34.00

it has intense ruby red, it is mixed and persistent with hints of violet. It has dry and concise, elegant and full texture.

Hermanos Malbec

$25.00

2018 Hermanos Malbec Beautiful and sophistacated Malbec. Shows the citrus and herbal freshness of the year within the floral and wild berry character of the variety. It has a soft texture and very fine tannin's.

OTWC Pinot Noir

$34.00

Light to Medium Bobied, displays a wide aromatic range of flavors including strawberries, raspberry, delicate folral notes, ans earthier notes like mushrooms and truffle.

Mondavi , Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

A lush fruit core of ripe blackberry, juice red and black currant and sweet creme de oassis fleshes out steady on the palate interwoven with black currant leaf, mocha ans a savory hint of black pepper.

Graffetta Nero D'Avola

$25.00

2017 Grafetta Nero D'Avola Thick and intense color; aromas of ripe red fruit combined with leather notes. On the palate is full-bodied and velvety, with a juicy and soft finish.

Jermann "Red Angel on the Moonlight" Pinot Noir

$50.00

2017 Jermann "Red Angel on the Moonlight" Pinot Noir Manager's Pick! 92pts. Wine Enthusiast - "All about finesse, this linear, balanced red opens with alluring aromas of red forest berry, graphite, smoke and underbrush. The elegant palate boasts surprising freshness for the scorching vintage, featuring juicy strawberry, pomegranate, white pepper and star anise. Silky tannins lend a smooth texture."

Beringer Knights Valley Cabarnet Sauvignon

$38.00

Knows ans a King of red wine grapes, enjoysthe same status in CA as does in its native home in Bordeaux

Pinot Noir Dough

$36.00

Light to Medium Bodied

Crivelli Ruche Di Castagnole Monferrato

$25.00

La Togata "Notte Di Note" Brunello Di Montalcino

$55.00

Le Volte Dell' Ornellaia

$40.00

2020 Le Volte Dell' Ornellaia - Tuscan Red Blend 93 pts. James Suckling Attractive aromas of blue fruit with slate and black-licorice character. It’s full-bodied with juicy fruit and an orange-peel undertone. Wet earth, some fresh sage and rosemary, too. I like the Mediterranean flavors in this vintage.

Poggio Le Volpi Roma Rosa

$26.00

2018 Poggio Le Volpi - Roma Rosso DOC 2018 > 98 points Luca Maroni | Gold Medal Berliner Wine Trophy | Silver Medal Mundus Vini | Decanter Silver Medal Dedicated to Rome and its historical greatness, this wine is a celebration to the richness of its lands: Roma Doc is the latest wine denominations from Lazio. It includes one of the most important historical territories, with an ancient wine traditions and the mineral strength of the land shaped by the Lazio Volcano. Made from an extreme selection of Montepulciano, Cesanese and Syrah, our Roma Doc is a wine with bright, deep and intense color, dark olfactory sensations, and an aromatic strength of the wine varietals that make up the blend. It also features a limited edition, refined for a long time in barriques.

Masca Del Tacco Zinfandel

$25.00

Massolino Nebbiolo

$40.00

2018 Massolino Nebbiolo - Langhe Managers pick! Garnet red with variable intensity depending on the vintage. Delicate and pleasant, the predominant notes are of raspberry and violet, with the imposition of secondary perfumes very similar to those of Barolo as it ages. A complete and temptingly harmonious wine the elegance of which makes up for its lesser structure compared with that of Barolo. A wine for drinking with all courses of a meal, it offers its best expression when served with rich and tasty dishes, from fresh pasta with rich meat or vegetables sauces, to grilled or roast red meat dishes. It is also excellent with soft and delicate blue cheeses.

Rizzi Barbaresco

$50.00

2015 Rizzi Barbaresco 94 pts. James Suckling A beautiful Barbaresco with crushed lavender, citrus, violets and nutmeg. There’s a very serious tannin backbone behind this and the fruit/acidity tension makes the whole, compact package very endearing. Full body, pinpoint acidity and a fine, elegant finish.

Maso Canali

$30.00

CA' Montini

$28.00

Il Furetto Brachetto d'Acqui

$25.00

Sonoma=Cutrer

$32.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$35.00Out of stock

Vietti Roero Arneis

$27.00Out of stock

Straw yellow color with fresh floral, citrus and melon aromas with hints of almond. Dry, medium-bodied wine with crisp acidity. Well-balanced, elegant with good complexity and a lingering finish. Great as an aperitif with light hors d’oeuvres, crudités, seafood, salads, light soups, simply prepared veal, pork, chicken and creamy cheese.

Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

New Zealand wine, very crisp aromatic wine with note of graprfruit, tropical fruit and cut grass

O'Dwyers Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Stag's Leap "Aveta" Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

Tamellini Soave Classico

$25.00

This wine is aged in stainless steel and has beautiful varietal notes of apricots, honey and wild flowers. It shows lovely clarity and a focused, energetic finish, with remarkable minerality. Suggested pairings: try it as an aperitif, perfect with mozzarella di bufala and basil, great with white fish.

La Marca Prosecco

$18.00

Sancerre

$35.00

This Sancerre expresses clearly its aromas of white flowers and citrus fruits, and lingers long on the palate.The dominant fresh mouth does not betray its terroir. One can open it as a aperitif and finish it with fresh or mature goat’s cheese. It goes particularly well with oysters, salmon filets, langoustines, and poultry.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please note: there is a 10% packaging & sanitation fee applied to each order.

Location

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Piccoli Piatti image
Piccoli Piatti image

