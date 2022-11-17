Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria
No reviews yet
10257 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small Plates
Arugula Salad
Arugula and radicchio tossed with fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
Arancini
Fried risotto balls seasoned with tomato and chili flakes, stuffed with fontina and green peas. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Broccoli Rabe
Pan roasted broccoli rabe with roasted garlic and chili flakes.
Bruschetta
Grilled rustic bread that is rubbed with fresh garlic, smeared with ricotta, and topped with blistered cherry tomatoes, oregano, and basil.
Brussels Sprouts
Pan seared Brussels sprouts cooked with pancetta, shallots, cherry tomatoes, and parsley.
Calamari
Buttermilk battered, fried calamari served with a squeeze of lemon and our Calabrian chili aioli.
Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower served with a Hungarian pepper pesto.
Fried Artichokes
Fried artichokes quarters served with a side of gribiche (tartar) sauce. (Not gluten free)
Eggplant Parmesan
Slices of Tender Eggplant Coated in Breadcrumbs, and Layered with Melted Mozzarella & Rich Marinara.
Grilled Bread
Rustic Italian bread grilled and brushed with extra-virgin olive oil.
Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta baked with gruyere and parmesan cheese and then topped with toasted breadcrumbs.
Mozzarella Fritti
Freshly breaded, fried mozzarella slabs served with marinara sauce.
Mushroom Arancini
Fried mushroom risotto balls stuffed with taleggio and a drizzle of truffle oil. Each order contains two pieces and is served with a side of mushroom crema.
Roasted Carrot and Ginger Soup
Roasted Carrots, fresh Ginger, topped with Creme Fraiche and Crispy Leeks
Polpettine
Flavorful beef and pork meatballs served with fresh ricotta, marinara sauce, and basil.
Roasted Tomato Soup
Roasted tomatoes pureed with basil, garlic, and shallots. Finished with basil oil and homemade croutons.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan.
Salads
Burrata Salad
Fresh Burrata (cream filled Mozzarella) served with fresh cherry tomatoes and crostini bread. Drizzled with olive oil and saba.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan. Topped with grilled chicken.
Grilled Peach & Prosciutto Salad
Grilled Peaches, Prosciutto, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Bell Pepper, and a Honey Vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon served with orange segments and zest tossed with sautéed fennel, fennel fronds, and shaved fennel. Served with orange dressing on the side.
Beet Salad
Roasted red beets served with whipped goat cheese, arugula, honey and pistachios.
Panzanella Salad
A refreshing salad of baby cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, croutons, and fresh Italian herbs tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.
Prosciutto Salad
Arugula, Radicchio, Fennel, Cherry Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan, and Lemon Vinaigrette.
Chicken Milanese Salad
Arugula, Radicchio, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan & Lemon Vinaigrette
Entrees, Pasta & Mussels
Bolognese
Pappardelle tossed with a hearty meat sauce containing beef, pork, basil, garlic, and parmesan. Finished with a dollop of ricotta.
Cavatelli
Ricotta cavatelli tossed with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes and parmesan.
Funghi
Pappardelle pasta tossed with roasted wild mushrooms, fresh herbs, white wine, and cream. Finished with White Truffle oil.
Gnocchi
Potato Gnocchi baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella and parmesan.
Gnocchi Piselli - Special!
Homemade ricotta gnocchi, with peas, parmesan, butter, and lemon zest.
Linguini with Clams
Linguini, with fresh clams, garlic, parsley, and white wine sauce. Served with grilled ciabatta.
Mussels
Served with grilled bread. Choose from... In Brodo - cherry tomatoes, basil, chili, garlic, white wine. Marinara - marinara, white wine, parsley. Smoky Pancetta - crema, leeks, parsley. Pistachio Pesto - white wine, shallots.
Pescatore
Linguini, shrimp, clams, mussels, marinara, white wine sauce, and herbs. Served with grilled bread.
Pomodoro
Spaghetti pasta tossed with marinara sauce, basil, and parmesan cheese.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti with beef and pork meatballs and parmesan.
Linguini Al Salmone
Salmon, Capers, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula with white wine Sauce
Pizza - Red
Cheese
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
Marinara
Tomato sauce, anchovies, oregano, and garlic. (No Cheese)
Margherita
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Margherita DOC
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Norma
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted eggplant, and ricotta.
Hawaiian
Hawaiian Style Pizza - Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, and Ham.
Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis.
Primavera
Mozzarella, shallots, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, red bell pepper.
Calabrese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami Calabrese, and Calabrian chilis.
Capricciosa
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian ham, artichokes, mushrooms, and olives
Tutta Carne
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pancetta, and sausage.
DIY Red
Build your own! Tomato sauce & mozzarella. Limit 3 additional toppings.
Pizza - White
Fiarelli
Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, and fontina.
Inverno
Mozzarella, goat cheese, brussels sprouts, caramelized red onions, and thyme.
Parma
Mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, and parmesan.
Quattro Formaggi
Mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, gorgonzola.
Red Tomato
Mozzarella, arugula, basil- garlic marinated cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan.
Tartufo
Fontina, mushrooms, pancetta, rosemary, and truffle oil.
DIY White
Build your own! Mozzarella base. Limit 3 additional toppings.
Bresaola Pizza
White Pizza, topped with Bresaola, Arugula, Cherry tomato, Goat cnheese and Saba.
Dessert
Condiments & Sides
Grilled Bread
Rustic Italian bread grilled and brushed with extra-virgin olive oil.
Side Buffalo Mozzarella
Side Fresh Mozzarella
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Salmon
Side of Caesar Dressing
Dressing made with parmesan, anchovies, garlic, and lemon juice.
Side of Calabrian Chili Aioli
A creamy sauce infused with Calabrian chilis and paprika.
Side of Calabrian Chilis
Spicy oil-cured Calabrian chilis.
Side of Chili Flakes
Side of Fresno Peppers
Side of Gribiche Sauce
Side of Lemon Vinaigrette
Dressing made with lemon juice, olive oil, and thyme.
Side of Marinara
Tomato sauce infused with basil, garlic, and olive oil.
Side of Olive Oil
Extra-virgin olive oil.
Side of Orange Vinaigrette
Side of Parmesan
Grated parmesan.
Side of Pepper Pesto
A sauce made from medium-spicy, pickled peppers, basil, and parmesan.
Side of Pistachio Pesto
Side Pizza Dough
Wine
Vietti "Perbacco" Nebbiolo
2019 Vietti "Perbacco: Nebbiolo, Langhe Baby Barolo! Medium deep ruby color. Quite intense and generous fruity nose (red berries) along with floral and spicy notes, a hint of menthol and hard candy. On the pallet medium bodied, showing notable intensity while retaining an essentially mid-weight style. Strong, intense and quite powerful when young, evolving to a complex and elegant, very well balanced wine with ageing. The tannins are harmoniously integrated in the fruit structure of the wine. Long lasting aftertaste with good freshness.
Broccardo "I Tre Pais" Barolo
La Sagrestana Sangiovese
2019 La Sagrestana Sangiovese D.O.C Di Romagna Superiore Notes of cherry and violet. Harmonious, with a tannic, but pleasant aftertaste.
Caparsa Chianti Classico
Caparsa's 2018 Chianti Classico is an absolute joy to taste. Succulent dark red cherry, mint, game, licorice and spice all flesh out in this super-expressive Chianti Classico. Open knit and inviting, the 2018 has both the depth and structure to drink well for a number of years. It is a terrific effort from Caparsa and a real overachiever in its peer group.
Terlano Pinot Noir
2020 Terlano "Tradition" Pinot Noir In the medium-high to high elevation sites, which are particularly well ventilated, the Pinot Noir finds ideal growing conditions. Very elegant Pinot Noir ripen, which are characterized by interesting berry notes.
Tinazzi Valpolicella
2018 Tinazzi Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore 97pts. Luca Maroni Strong, with balanced tannins. Notes of red fruit, prunes, nutmeg, and a hint of balsamic.
Castorani "Cadetto" Montepulciano
Zaccagnini, Montepulciano M/P
it has intense ruby red colour with violet nuances: intense, characteristic bouquet of the primery grapes aromas; fruit component, full bodied and robust, well ballanced with tannin and oak features
A to Z, Pinot Noir
Light to medium bodied
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon
2018 Justin Cabernet Sauvignon With attractive aromas of black fruit and spice, this smooth, ready-to-drink Cabernet Sauvignon is made with the same care as the highest quality, traditionally crafted Bordeaux styled wines
Donnafugata "Floramundi"
2018 Donna Fugata "Floramundi" 92pts. James Suckling A medium-bodied red with stewed raspberries and strawberries, as well as smoked-meat, dried-rosemary and herb character. Smooth tannins and a juicy finish. Easy going. Drink now.
Vietti Barbera D'Alba "Tre Vigne"
2020 Vietti Barbera D'Alba "Tre Vigne" Ruby color with ripe red cherry aromas and vanilla. With hints of violets the on the palate it shows bright acidity, soft tannins with good integration of oak, good complexity and a lingering cherry finish. Antipasti, rich salads, grilled seasoned vegetables, hearty soups/stews, pastas or with breaded veal, pork, chicken with light sauces.
Alma Andes
Purple Hands Pinot Noir
2020 Purple Hands Lone Oak Ranch Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley, OR Strawberries, crushed raspberries, bark and cedar on the nose. It’s medium-bodied with rounded, ripe tannins. Plush and fleshy texture with a juicy core of ripe berries. Drink now.
Worthy "Sophia's Cuvee" Cabernet
2016 Worthy "Sophia's Cuvee" Napa Valley Dense and purple, with tiers of earthy currant, blackberry liqueur, plum, cassis, and violet flavors framed by ample tannins and sweet oak. A blend of declassified lots from Napa "cult wines."
Donnafugata "Tancredi"
2017 Donnafugata "Tancredi" With an intense ruby red color, Tancredi 2017 combines notes of ripe red fruit (red currant and plum) and balsamic (eucalyptus) with delicate hints of cocoa and sweet tobacco. On the palate it has an excellent structure with important and perfectly integrated tannins; it is fresh on the palate with a very long retro-olfactory persistence.
Nozzole, Chianti
it has intense ruby red, it is mixed and persistent with hints of violet. It has dry and concise, elegant and full texture.
Hermanos Malbec
2018 Hermanos Malbec Beautiful and sophistacated Malbec. Shows the citrus and herbal freshness of the year within the floral and wild berry character of the variety. It has a soft texture and very fine tannin's.
OTWC Pinot Noir
Light to Medium Bobied, displays a wide aromatic range of flavors including strawberries, raspberry, delicate folral notes, ans earthier notes like mushrooms and truffle.
Mondavi , Cabernet Sauvignon
A lush fruit core of ripe blackberry, juice red and black currant and sweet creme de oassis fleshes out steady on the palate interwoven with black currant leaf, mocha ans a savory hint of black pepper.
Graffetta Nero D'Avola
2017 Grafetta Nero D'Avola Thick and intense color; aromas of ripe red fruit combined with leather notes. On the palate is full-bodied and velvety, with a juicy and soft finish.
Jermann "Red Angel on the Moonlight" Pinot Noir
2017 Jermann "Red Angel on the Moonlight" Pinot Noir Manager's Pick! 92pts. Wine Enthusiast - "All about finesse, this linear, balanced red opens with alluring aromas of red forest berry, graphite, smoke and underbrush. The elegant palate boasts surprising freshness for the scorching vintage, featuring juicy strawberry, pomegranate, white pepper and star anise. Silky tannins lend a smooth texture."
Beringer Knights Valley Cabarnet Sauvignon
Knows ans a King of red wine grapes, enjoysthe same status in CA as does in its native home in Bordeaux
Pinot Noir Dough
Light to Medium Bodied
Crivelli Ruche Di Castagnole Monferrato
La Togata "Notte Di Note" Brunello Di Montalcino
Le Volte Dell' Ornellaia
2020 Le Volte Dell' Ornellaia - Tuscan Red Blend 93 pts. James Suckling Attractive aromas of blue fruit with slate and black-licorice character. It’s full-bodied with juicy fruit and an orange-peel undertone. Wet earth, some fresh sage and rosemary, too. I like the Mediterranean flavors in this vintage.
Poggio Le Volpi Roma Rosa
2018 Poggio Le Volpi - Roma Rosso DOC 2018 > 98 points Luca Maroni | Gold Medal Berliner Wine Trophy | Silver Medal Mundus Vini | Decanter Silver Medal Dedicated to Rome and its historical greatness, this wine is a celebration to the richness of its lands: Roma Doc is the latest wine denominations from Lazio. It includes one of the most important historical territories, with an ancient wine traditions and the mineral strength of the land shaped by the Lazio Volcano. Made from an extreme selection of Montepulciano, Cesanese and Syrah, our Roma Doc is a wine with bright, deep and intense color, dark olfactory sensations, and an aromatic strength of the wine varietals that make up the blend. It also features a limited edition, refined for a long time in barriques.
Masca Del Tacco Zinfandel
Massolino Nebbiolo
2018 Massolino Nebbiolo - Langhe Managers pick! Garnet red with variable intensity depending on the vintage. Delicate and pleasant, the predominant notes are of raspberry and violet, with the imposition of secondary perfumes very similar to those of Barolo as it ages. A complete and temptingly harmonious wine the elegance of which makes up for its lesser structure compared with that of Barolo. A wine for drinking with all courses of a meal, it offers its best expression when served with rich and tasty dishes, from fresh pasta with rich meat or vegetables sauces, to grilled or roast red meat dishes. It is also excellent with soft and delicate blue cheeses.
Rizzi Barbaresco
2015 Rizzi Barbaresco 94 pts. James Suckling A beautiful Barbaresco with crushed lavender, citrus, violets and nutmeg. There’s a very serious tannin backbone behind this and the fruit/acidity tension makes the whole, compact package very endearing. Full body, pinpoint acidity and a fine, elegant finish.
Maso Canali
CA' Montini
Il Furetto Brachetto d'Acqui
Sonoma=Cutrer
Jermann Pinot Grigio
Vietti Roero Arneis
Straw yellow color with fresh floral, citrus and melon aromas with hints of almond. Dry, medium-bodied wine with crisp acidity. Well-balanced, elegant with good complexity and a lingering finish. Great as an aperitif with light hors d’oeuvres, crudités, seafood, salads, light soups, simply prepared veal, pork, chicken and creamy cheese.
Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand wine, very crisp aromatic wine with note of graprfruit, tropical fruit and cut grass
O'Dwyers Creek Sauvignon Blanc
Stag's Leap "Aveta" Sauvignon Blanc
Tamellini Soave Classico
This wine is aged in stainless steel and has beautiful varietal notes of apricots, honey and wild flowers. It shows lovely clarity and a focused, energetic finish, with remarkable minerality. Suggested pairings: try it as an aperitif, perfect with mozzarella di bufala and basil, great with white fish.
La Marca Prosecco
Sancerre
This Sancerre expresses clearly its aromas of white flowers and citrus fruits, and lingers long on the palate.The dominant fresh mouth does not betray its terroir. One can open it as a aperitif and finish it with fresh or mature goat’s cheese. It goes particularly well with oysters, salmon filets, langoustines, and poultry.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Please note: there is a 10% packaging & sanitation fee applied to each order.
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814