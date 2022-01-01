Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roaming Rooster (Pike & Rose)

review star

No reviews yet

11586 Old Georgetown Road

North Bethesda, MD 20852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Butter
Fries
OG Nashville

Sandwiches

The Buffalo

The Buffalo

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)

Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)

OG Nashville

OG Nashville

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)

The Club

The Club

$10.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)

Salads, Wings, and Tenders

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw

$8.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.39

(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)

Wings

Wings

$8.49

(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.89+

(buttermilk fried chicken nuggets)

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.39

(hand cut twice fried)

Coleslaw

$4.39

(cabbage, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, w/ vinaigrette dressing)

Shakes & Frozen Custard

Classic Shakes

$5.49

(fresh house made custard & hand-spun - Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Oreo)

Frozen Custard Scoops

$3.89+

(fresh house made custard – Vanilla or Chocolate)

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.89+

Water

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Lemonade

$3.29+

Half & Half

$3.29+

Add-Ons and Dipping Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Ranch

$0.50

Rooster Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Honey Butter

$0.75

Pickles

$0.25

RR Swag

Yellow RR T-Shirt

Yellow RR T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
White RR T-Shirt

White RR T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
Charcoal RR T-Shirt

Charcoal RR T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
RR Snapback

RR Snapback

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Location

11586 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Call Your Mother Deli - Pike & Rose
orange starNo Reviews
11807 Grand Park Ave North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
JULII
orange star4.6 • 561
11915 Grand Park Ave Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Silver and Sons BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
. ., MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Little Miner Taco Bethesda
orange starNo Reviews
967 Rose Ave North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Owens Ordinary
orange starNo Reviews
11820 Trade St North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - Maryland Catering
orange starNo Reviews
11807 Grand Park Avenue North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Bethesda

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Bethesda
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston