Roaming Rooster (Pike & Rose)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!
Location
11586 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Call Your Mother Deli - Pike & Rose
No Reviews
11807 Grand Park Ave North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Bethesda
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurant
More near North Bethesda