Bakeries

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

1,264 Reviews

$$

7831 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Order Again

Popular Items

Almond Croissant
Plain Croissant
Pistachio-Choc Croissant

PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICKUP 11/19 TO 11/23

10" Tart Serves 8 | 12" Cake Serves 10 ALL PICK-UPS BY WED, 11/23 @3PM CLOSED THURSDAY 11/24 & FRIDAY 11/25
PECAN TART | PRE ORDER ONLY

PECAN TART | PRE ORDER ONLY

$32.00

Caramelized pecan filling with a hint of Rum, sweet dough. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!

PUMPKIN TART | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23

PUMPKIN TART | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23

$32.00

Pumpkin pie filling, sweet dough. Decorated with whipped cream and chocolate. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!

PEAR-CRANBERRY UPSIDE DOWN | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23

PEAR-CRANBERRY UPSIDE DOWN | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23

$32.00

Pear & cranberries upside down butter cake. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!

CORNBREAD LOAF | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23

CORNBREAD LOAF | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23

$9.50

Homemade cornbread loaf glazed with Honey-butter. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!

PUMPKIN SPICE LOAF | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23

PUMPKIN SPICE LOAF | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23

$9.50

Pumpkin spice loaf with cream cheese filling. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!

BREAKFAST

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.75

Traditional butter croissant

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.15

Traditional butter croissant with chocolate

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Traditional butter croissant filled with almond cream and topped with toasted almonds

Pistachio-Choc Croissant

Pistachio-Choc Croissant

$4.50

Traditional chocolate croissant filled with pistachio cream and topped with chopped pistachios

Dulce de Leche Danish

$4.65

Croissant dough rolled with dulce de leche and chocolate chips.

Pain aux Raisin

Pain aux Raisin

$4.65

Traditional French croissant dough rolled with pastry cream and dry raisins

Fruit Danish

Fruit Danish

$4.55

Croissant dough filled with cream cheese, topped with fresh fruit

Kouign-amman

Kouign-amman

$4.00

Specialty of Brittany region in France made of caramelized puff pastry

Muffin

Muffin

$3.95

Homemade muffins with streussel topping

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$3.95

Moist bread pudding made with croissant batter, spices and a hint of rum. (contains nuts)

Pound Cakes

Pound Cakes

$8.50

Homemade pound cake loaf servings: 8 slices

Scones

Scones

$4.15+

British style scones

Baguette Tartine

Baguette Tartine

$3.50

Quarter baguette sliced and toasted served with jam & whipped butter

Fresh Fruit Plate

Fresh Fruit Plate

$7.70

Assortment of fruit, cut & plated to order

Baked Goods Box of 6

Baked Goods Box of 6

$24.50

Best selection of Pastries: six pieces of our daily selection. Typically to include plain croissant, chocolate croissant, almond croissant and/or pistachio-chocolate croissant, muffin, fruit Danish and /or sweet scone.

1 dozen Pastries - Chef's Selection

1 dozen Pastries - Chef's Selection

$46.00

Chef's daily selection of 12 breakfast pastries

DESSERTS

Choux pastry dough filled with vanilla pastry cream & dulce de leche, covered with milk chocolate. -CONTAINS NUTS
Fruit Charlotte

Fruit Charlotte

$7.61

Lady finger cake, vanilla mousse, cassis gelee, fresh fruit, & vanilla whipped cream

Chocolate Crunch

Chocolate Crunch

$7.35

Hazelnut dacquoise, dark chocolate mousse, citrus cream, & praline feuilletine

Fruit Tart

$7.61Out of stock

Sweet dough with almond cream, pastry cream and fresh fruits.

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$7.30

Almond sweet dough, lemon curd, Italian meringue

Nougat Passion

Nougat Passion

$7.35

Hazelnut dacquoise, passion fruit mousse, & nougat mousse. GLUTEN FREE