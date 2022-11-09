Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICKUP 11/19 TO 11/23
PECAN TART | PRE ORDER ONLY
Caramelized pecan filling with a hint of Rum, sweet dough. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!
PUMPKIN TART | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23
Pumpkin pie filling, sweet dough. Decorated with whipped cream and chocolate. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!
PEAR-CRANBERRY UPSIDE DOWN | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23
Pear & cranberries upside down butter cake. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!
CORNBREAD LOAF | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23
Homemade cornbread loaf glazed with Honey-butter. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!
PUMPKIN SPICE LOAF | PICK-UP 11/18 - 11/23
Pumpkin spice loaf with cream cheese filling. PLEASE PLACE YOUR THANKSGIVING ORDER SEPARATELY!
BREAKFAST
Plain Croissant
Traditional butter croissant
Pain au Chocolat
Traditional butter croissant with chocolate
Almond Croissant
Traditional butter croissant filled with almond cream and topped with toasted almonds
Pistachio-Choc Croissant
Traditional chocolate croissant filled with pistachio cream and topped with chopped pistachios
Dulce de Leche Danish
Croissant dough rolled with dulce de leche and chocolate chips.
Pain aux Raisin
Traditional French croissant dough rolled with pastry cream and dry raisins
Fruit Danish
Croissant dough filled with cream cheese, topped with fresh fruit
Kouign-amman
Specialty of Brittany region in France made of caramelized puff pastry
Muffin
Homemade muffins with streussel topping
Bread Pudding
Moist bread pudding made with croissant batter, spices and a hint of rum. (contains nuts)
Pound Cakes
Homemade pound cake loaf servings: 8 slices
Scones
British style scones
Baguette Tartine
Quarter baguette sliced and toasted served with jam & whipped butter
Fresh Fruit Plate
Assortment of fruit, cut & plated to order
Baked Goods Box of 6
Best selection of Pastries: six pieces of our daily selection. Typically to include plain croissant, chocolate croissant, almond croissant and/or pistachio-chocolate croissant, muffin, fruit Danish and /or sweet scone.
1 dozen Pastries - Chef's Selection
Chef's daily selection of 12 breakfast pastries
DESSERTS
Fruit Charlotte
Lady finger cake, vanilla mousse, cassis gelee, fresh fruit, & vanilla whipped cream
Chocolate Crunch
Hazelnut dacquoise, dark chocolate mousse, citrus cream, & praline feuilletine
Fruit Tart
Sweet dough with almond cream, pastry cream and fresh fruits.
Lemon Tart
Almond sweet dough, lemon curd, Italian meringue
Nougat Passion
Hazelnut dacquoise, passion fruit mousse, & nougat mousse. GLUTEN FREE