Bethesda bakeries you'll love

Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
Popular items
Strawberry Fraiser Cake (Slice)$8.99
A slice of this stunning-looking cake has layers of Genoese sponge, mousseline cream, and fresh strawberries finished with marzipan and decorated with more strawberries.
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
Tomato & Mozzarella (V)$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto sauce on a mixed olive bread.
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop image

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
Popular items
Fruit Danish$3.95
Croissant dough filled with cream cheese, topped with fresh fruit
Pain aux Raisin$3.95
Traditional French croissant dough rolled with pastry cream and dry raisins
Scones$3.35
British style scones served with jam & whipped butter
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
Popular items
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Cappuccino$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
Praline Bakery & Bistro image

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Popular items
Praline Salad$12.00
Poached Pear, Candied Pecans,
Blue Cheese, Red Wine
Vinaigrette
French Onion Soup$10.00
Traditional onion soup with aged gruyère and croûtons.
Bûche de Noël$56.00
Traditional Christmas log. Serves 8 to 10. Serve it at room temperature.
