Bethesda bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Bethesda
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Strawberry Fraiser Cake (Slice)
|$8.99
A slice of this stunning-looking cake has layers of Genoese sponge, mousseline cream, and fresh strawberries finished with marzipan and decorated with more strawberries.
|Albacore Tuna Sandwich
|$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
|Tomato & Mozzarella (V)
|$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto sauce on a mixed olive bread.
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Fruit Danish
|$3.95
Croissant dough filled with cream cheese, topped with fresh fruit
|Pain aux Raisin
|$3.95
Traditional French croissant dough rolled with pastry cream and dry raisins
|Scones
|$3.35
British style scones served with jam & whipped butter
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Popular items
|Praline Salad
|$12.00
Poached Pear, Candied Pecans,
Blue Cheese, Red Wine
Vinaigrette
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Traditional onion soup with aged gruyère and croûtons.
|Bûche de Noël
|$56.00
Traditional Christmas log. Serves 8 to 10. Serve it at room temperature.