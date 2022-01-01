- /
Fresh Baguette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
4919 Bethesda Ave • $
Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Popular Items
|Fresh Morning
|$12.00
1 Plain Croissant 1 Chocolat Croissant 1 Traditional Baguette
|Big Family Morning
|$26.95
3 Plains Croissants 3 Chocolates Croissants 2 Baguettes
|Apple Danish
|$5.15
Croissant dough shell with an apple caramel center Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
|Parisian Sandwich
|$13.50
Baguette, ham, Swiss cheese, and butter. Contains: Wheat, milk.
|Cro'Gel Sandwich TM pesto
|$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with mozzarela, tomato, pesto and arugula
|Family Morning
|$17.75
2 Plain Croissants 2 Chocolate Croissants 1 Traditional Baguette
|4 Burger Buns
|$6.10
Soft dough made of real butter in the shape of a bun Perfect for hamburgers Contains: wheat, milk, egg
|Kouign Amann
|$5.15
Crispy, butterfly, and caramelized puff pastry. Contains: Wheat, milk.
|Traditional Sandwich
|$13.50
Baguette, salami, aragula, butter, and cornichon. Contains: Wheat, Milk.
|Cro'Gel Sandwich Breakfast Le Sud
|$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with an omelette, tomato, avocado and bacon
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
4919 Bethesda Ave
Bethesda MD
