Fresh Baguette

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

4919 Bethesda Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Morning$12.00
1 Plain Croissant 1 Chocolat Croissant 1 Traditional Baguette
Big Family Morning$26.95
3 Plains Croissants 3 Chocolates Croissants 2 Baguettes
Apple Danish$5.15
Croissant dough shell with an apple caramel center Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
Parisian Sandwich$13.50
Baguette, ham, Swiss cheese, and butter. Contains: Wheat, milk.
Cro'Gel Sandwich TM pesto$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with mozzarela, tomato, pesto and arugula
Family Morning$17.75
2 Plain Croissants 2 Chocolate Croissants 1 Traditional Baguette
4 Burger Buns$6.10
Soft dough made of real butter in the shape of a bun Perfect for hamburgers Contains: wheat, milk, egg
Kouign Amann$5.15
Crispy, butterfly, and caramelized puff pastry. Contains: Wheat, milk.
Traditional Sandwich$13.50
Baguette, salami, aragula, butter, and cornichon. Contains: Wheat, Milk.
Cro'Gel Sandwich Breakfast Le Sud$14.10
Croissant dough in a bagel shape filled with an omelette, tomato, avocado and bacon

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4919 Bethesda Ave

Bethesda MD

Neighborhood Map

