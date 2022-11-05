Restaurant header imageView gallery

Call Your Mother Bethesda

review star

No reviews yet

8804 Old Georgetown Rd

Bethesda, MD 20814

The Bacon Sun City
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich
The Royal Palm

Bakery

Day-old Challah

$5.00

One-day old Challah. Great for French Toast, Bread Pudding, and more!

Coffee, Tea & More

Just Coffee

Just Coffee

$2.75+

A cup of our very own Just Coffee blend with Lost Sock Roasters.

Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$3.75Out of stock

Delicious Apple Cider, warmed to perfection!

Mulled Chai Cider

Mulled Chai Cider

$4.75Out of stock

Delicious Apple Cider with Chai spices like clove, cinnamon and ginger. Warmed to perfection!

Mem Hot Tea

Mem Hot Tea

$3.00

Mem Tea offers great tea with quality sourcing. Choose from: Irish Breakfast, Blue Flower Earl Grey, Golden Green, Ginger Lemon, Mediterranean Mint, and Rooibos Decorated.

Lil bud Coffee Can

Lil bud Coffee Can

$5.00

Snapchilled™ Coffee. A limited drop from CYM and Others Coffee. Others Coffee is a DC-based small batch coffee roaster.

Minor Figures Latte

Minor Figures Latte

$4.00

Minor Figures Oat M*lk Latte, clean blend of seasonal single-origin coffee and Oat M*lk in a 8.5oz can. Its lightly creamy texture has a lovely velvety, microfoam mouthfeel. Served cold. No dairy, no added sugar.

Drinks

Dr. Brown's Soda

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.10

Black Cherry, Diet Black Cherry

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.75

8oz bottle of Coca Cola.

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock

16oz of Natalie's OJ. Plenty for one person or good for 2 to share

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

16oz of Natalie's Lemonade

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.50

500ml bottle of Sparkling Water

Orangina

Orangina

$2.50

250ml bottle of Orangina Soft Drink.

Dr.Brown RootBeer

$2.10

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.50

Bagel comes unsliced.

3 Bagels

3 Bagels

$7.50

Bagels come unsliced.

6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$12.00

Bagels come unsliced.

13 Bagels

13 Bagels

$22.00

Bagels come unsliced.

Schmearz + Fixin's

CYM Schmearz

CYM Schmearz

1/2 pints. We recommend at least two 1/2 pints per baker's dozen.

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

Smoked Salmon 1/2lb

$20.00Out of stock

1/2 Pound

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

Whitefish Salad 1/2lb

$10.00

8 oz

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

Tuna Salad 1/2lb

$8.00

1/2lb of Tuna Salad.

Veggie Fixin's for 4

Veggie Fixin's for 4

$6.00Out of stock

This veggie box for 4 comes with: sliced red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and capers.

CYM Signatures

The Bacon Sun City

The Bacon Sun City

$10.50

Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Pastrami Sun City

The Pastrami Sun City

$10.50

Pastrami, Bodega-style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on an Everything bagel.

The No-Meat Sun City

The No-Meat Sun City

$7.00

Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.

The Thunderbird

The Thunderbird

$10.00

Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.

The Sonata

The Sonata

$11.00

Impossible™ Sausage, Bodega-style Egg, Fresh Mozzarella, Ancho Chili Crisp, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Sesame bagel.

The Royal Palm

The Royal Palm

$10.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

The No-Salmon Royal Palm

$5.50

Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications at this time.

The Boca Club

The Boca Club

$11.00

Whitefish Salad, Bacon, Lettuce, on a Sesame bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time.

The Century Garden

The Century Garden

$8.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Carrot Slaw, Pickled Cabbage + Onion on a Plain bagel.

The Coral Lake

The Coral Lake

$11.00

Smoked Veggie Cream Cheese, Sopressata, Pickles, Spicy Honey on a Garlic Honey Sriracha bagel.

The Gleneagle

The Gleneagle

$10.00

Candied Salmon Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Crispy Shallots, Lettuce on a Za'atar bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.

The Island Court

The Island Court

$7.00

Plain Cream Cheese, Cranberry-Apple Jam, Honey Graham Cracker Crumble on a Plain bagel.

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich

$2.50

Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!

Melty Things

The Grandezza

The Grandezza

$11.00

Roasted Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto and Red Pepper Relish, melted on a Plain bagel.

The Town Shore

The Town Shore

$11.50

Sopressata, Arugula, Apple, Cheddar, Spicy Honey, and Dijon melted on Challah.

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pesto on a Plain bagel.

Tuna Melt on Rye

Tuna Melt on Rye

$11.00

Our Tuna Salad with melted American and Cheddar Cheeses on Marble Rye. Unfortunately, we are unable to make substitutions at this time.

Mal's Big Deli Classics

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

Classic Curry Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Curry Chickpea Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Turkey

Classic Turkey

$15.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion, Duke's Mayo on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Tuna Salad

Classic Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Classic Whitefish Salad

Classic Whitefish Salad

$15.00

Whitefish Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on your choice of Challah or Rye.

Sides

Latkes

Latkes

$7.00

3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Zapp's Salted or Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips. 2oz bag.

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$1.25

Whole Sour Pickle

Yuca Cheesy Bread

Yuca Cheesy Bread

$5.00Out of stock

2 pieces of Yuca Cheesy Bread. Made with yuca flour (cassava/tapioca starch), it's fluffy, cheesy and goes with everything. (gluten free)

Sweets

Black & White Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

A Cake-like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.

Confetti Cookie

Confetti Cookie

$3.50

Delicious Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$3.50

This cookie is what sweet & salty dreams are made of. It's got it all: Toffee, Peanut Butter Cup pieces, PRETZELS! and, of course, Chocolate chunks! *Item does contain Peanut and Tree Nuts

Chocolate Babka Muffin

Chocolate Babka Muffin

$4.50

Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Muffin

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Muffin

$4.50

It's like Sweet Potato Pie in a muffin!

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
BETHESDA LOCATION: 8804 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814 Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

