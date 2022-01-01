Go
Flatstick Pub

Sacramento's original mini golf bar featuring ALL local drafts and delicious Mexican food with a California flair.

630 K st. • $$

Avg 4.5 (183 reviews)

Popular Items

Takehome Taco Kit for 2$22.00
Contains ingredients for 3 tacos per person. (6 total).
Includes protein, tortillas, rice, beans, garnishes/toppings, chips, salsa, and reheating directions.
Achiote Pollo Taco$3.75
Achiote chicken/queso fresco/citrus slaw/avo crema/micro cilantro
Triple Bogey Salad$13.00
Romaine/black beans/tortilla strips/corn/cotija/sour cream/guac/cilantro ranch dressing/add meat option
Fore Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Jack/cotija/queso fresco/manchego
Hazard 'Rito$11.00
Black beans, Cauliflower Rice, Pico, Sour cream, Fore Cheese.
2 Taco + 1/2 Nacho$14.00
2 Taco + 1/2 Quesadilla$14.00
Full Nachos$10.00
Black beans/jack/cotija/jalapenos/pico/guac/Black Olives/
sour cream/add meat option
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

630 K st.

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

