Flipside Burger

320 S Main street

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado Sandwich$13.49
All natural chicken, pepperjack cheese, avocado, sprouts, roasted pepper vinaigrette.
Kids Burger$7.99
American cheese, small side of fries.
Onion Rings$8.99
Colossal onion rings, buttermilk battered, chili rubbed, remoulade.
Flip Side$12.99
7 oz. patty, 2 yr. aged cheddar, applewood bacon, charred balsamic vinegar red onions, house made BBQ sauce.
Fries$5.00
Crispy hand cut french fries with salt and herbs.
Bison$15.99
6 oz. patty, ground bison, melted boursin cheese, wild mushrooms, housemade B2 steak sauce.
Sweet Fries$6.29
Sweet potato fries served with our house made horseradish mustard dipping sauce.
Say Cheese$12.39
7 oz. patty with your choice of cheese. American, cheddar, swiss, provolone, pepperjack, gouda, brie, goat cheese or blue cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Truffle Fries$6.59
Hand cut french fries tossed in truffle oil with Grana Pandano cheese, salt and herbs.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.49
All natural fried chicken, pepperjack cheese, coleslaw, bacon, spicy pickles, remoulade.
320 S Main street

Breckenridge CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
