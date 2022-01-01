Flying Pie Pizzaria

Like artichoke hearts on a pizza? This is the one for you! The “Vera” is topped with marinated Artichoke Hearts, sliced Mushrooms & Roma Tomatoes. It has a blended mixture of Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone cheeses, and it’s finished off with a light sprinkling of Garlic. We designed our own Pesto Sauce just for this pizza!

