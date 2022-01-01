Go
Flying Pie Pizzaria

6508 West Fairview Ave

Popular Items

*10" Create Your Own--$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
*12" Create Your Own--$13.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
Angry Orchard Peach Mango$23.00
14" 15. Mesquite Chicken$26.99
Better than BBQ. Mesquite chicken + green onions with mozzarella over BBQ sauce.
14" 11. Pesto Primavera (V)$26.99
Like artichoke hearts on a pizza? This is the one for you! The “Vera” is topped with marinated Artichoke Hearts, sliced Mushrooms & Roma Tomatoes. It has a blended mixture of Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone cheeses, and it’s finished off with a light sprinkling of Garlic. We designed our own Pesto Sauce just for this pizza!
*14" Create Your Own--$16.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
Crux IPA$21.50
Tripel Pi House Ale$23.00
14" 5. Samoan$26.99
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
14" 4. Fromage-a-Trois (V)$26.99
For all but the fussiest kids this is a yummy step up from a plain cheese pizza. It’s got an amazing mélange of 3 different cheeses: Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar, on our famous Red Sauce, with a light sprinkling of Italian Herbs.
Location

6508 West Fairview Ave

Boise ID

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
