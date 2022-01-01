Go
Flying Pie Pizzaria

10678 w overland road

Popular Items

*Cheesysticks--$8.99
*Ranch--$0.50
14" 6. No Vegy Pieway$26.99
This is the best all-meat pizza you’ll ever devour. We wouldn’t even think of putting any veggies on it! Pepperoni, sliced Ham, Smoked Link Sausage, local Ground Beef, and local Italian Sausage sit proudly amid exquisite 100% whole milk Mozzarella, on our famous Red Sauce.
Plates & Napkins
Crushed Red Pepper
*12" Create Your Own--$13.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
*14" Create Your Own--$16.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
Parmesan Cheese
14" 1. Contest Combo$26.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
*10" Create Your Own--$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
Location

10678 w overland road

Boise ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
