FoMu has been making natural, plant based ice creams and desserts from scratch in Boston for the last 10 years!
Our desserts are hand made with real ingredients and are sure to please any dessert connoisseur!

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"$59.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream
*contains soy, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"$59.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts
*contains soy, peanuts, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
Fresh Strawberry$11.00
Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"$59.95
vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream
*contains soy, wheat, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
Cookies + Cream$11.00
Seasonal Ice Cream Bar$7.50
Seasonal Flavor (check social or call)$11.00
Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"$46.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts
*contains soy, peanuts, coconut
**No customizations available at this time
Grasshopper Pie$11.00
Location

655 Tremont Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
