MidTown Ceviche - Food Truck McAllen
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2509 Colorado St, Mission TX 78504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Quarter New Orleans Kitchen & Tap Room - 100 E Nolana Ste 155
No Reviews
100 E Nolana Ate 155 McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurant
305 W Griffin Pkwy - Mission - Taqueria La Mexicana
No Reviews
305 W Griffin Pkwy Mission, TX 78572
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mission
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant