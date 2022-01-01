Go
Toucan Lounge

The Toucan Lounge is a Sports Bar located in the center of McAllen, Texas. We have been serving cold beer since 1991.

300 E Expressway 83 • $

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)

300 E Expressway 83

McAllen TX

Sunday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
