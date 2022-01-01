Go
Toast

Firehouse Pizza

This location offers drive-thru, carryout and delivery!

1525 Fort Jesse Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Family Meal Deal$22.99
Large Thin Four Cheese$20.79
Cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan.
Large Thin Firehouse Delight$22.99
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushroom, green pepper, mozzarella.
Large Thin Cheese Pizza$15.89
Breadsticks (6)$4.49
12 Breadsticks$6.79
Small Cheese Pizza$8.99
Cheesey Flat Sticks$6.99
Large NY Cheese Pizza$15.89
Small BBQ Chicken$11.89
BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella.
See full menu

Location

1525 Fort Jesse Rd

Normal IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fort Jesse Cafe

No reviews yet

The best brunch joint in Normal, IL

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

No reviews yet

The Beer Hall features 30 taps, an exclusive menu of bold-flavored, American-inspired pub fare that pairs well with our Beer Hall-exclusive bottles and draft releases of pilot, experimental and barrel-aged beers. Guests of The Beer Hall experience a mix of self and full-service in a communal setting inside the long, open, brick-walled hall while enjoying the same family-friendly atmosphere as our restaurants. The bar in The Beer Hall not only highlights DESTIHL beer, but also adventurous beer-based cocktails and brewed on-site craft seltzers and ciders.

Joe's Station House Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

A locally owned modern/traditional pizzeria featuring handmade pizzas, rolls, and quality bar fare!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0316

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston