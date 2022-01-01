Go
FourSides Pizza Cafe

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Dry rubbed, oven baked then fried crisp & served with Ken's® Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing
The Gardener
Black olive, green pepper, onion & mushroom
FourSides Fave$13.99
Romaine, mixed greens, chicken, tomato, dates, pistachios & goat cheese with a locally made basil vinaigrette
BYO - 12 inch$9.99
Our traditional 12 inch sheet pan pizza...thin crust, sweet marinara & smoked provolone (Feeds 2 to 3)
BYO - 8 inch$5.99
Our take on the personal pizza...thin crust, homemade sweet marinara topped with smoked provolone
Classic Caesar$6.99
Romaine, tomato, Parmesan & croutons with Ken's® Classic Caesar dressing. Add shredded chicken for just $4 more
Location

16603 Washington Street

Thornton CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
