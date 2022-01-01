Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara
Relaxed, rustic eatery & bar serving Mediterranean fare plus beer, craft cocktails & patio seating. Come in and enjoy!
14 east cota street
Popular Items
Location
14 east cota street
Santa Barbara CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Santa Barbara Wine Therapy
Come in and enjoy!
Killer B's
Killer B's BBQ Bar and Grill is an American Style BBQ restaurant. Serving up delicious smoked meats and house made BBQ sauces. We serve a delicious happy hour and show all sporting events on our 12 flat screen hd tvs.
Venus in Furs
Natural wines and original wine based cocktails. Worship La Femme
Rascals SB
Vegan food curated by Dalan Moreno on a monthly basis.