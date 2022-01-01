Go
Foxtail Kitchen & Bar - Santa Barbara

Relaxed, rustic eatery & bar serving Mediterranean fare plus beer, craft cocktails & patio seating. Come in and enjoy!

14 east cota street

Popular Items

Side Pita$1.00
Shawarma Rice Bowl$14.00
chicken, grilled veggies, garlic sauce, white sauce, farmer's greens, basmati saffron rice
French Fries$4.00
Cauliflower Bites$7.00
Kofta Wrap$15.00
lamb, pickled turnip, cucumber, tahini, feta, wrapped in a warm lebanese pita
Baklava/ each$3.00
4 filo pastries stuffed with pistachio
Falafel Burger$10.00
pickled mango, farmer's greens, tomato, cucumber
Shawarma Wrap$14.00
chicken, grilled veggies, garlic sauce, white sauce, farmer's greens, wrapped in a warm lebanese pita
Shawarma Sliders$16.00
3 chicken sliders, grilled vegetables, garlic sauce, white sauce
Location

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
