Stella Mare's

Stella Mare’s focuses on French Country Bistro cuisine, emphasizing on classic and seasonal dishes paired with French and American wines. We also offer a wide selection of beers as well as handcrafted cocktails from our Full Bar.
French Country Bistro design meets casual Santa Barbara in our historic landmark house on the Bird Refuge... for close to 20 years, Stella Mare's has been known and recognized for hosting Private Dining Events and offers a excellent selection of private dining rooms.

SOUPS • SALADS • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

50 Los Patos Way • $$$

Avg 4.6 (2133 reviews)

Popular Items

Artichault$12.75
herb grilled, roasted garlic aioli, balsamic reduction
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

50 Los Patos Way

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

