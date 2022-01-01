Francesca's North
Come in and enjoy!
1145 Church St
Location
1145 Church St
Northbrook IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Trattoria Oliverii
For any special requests on your order, please call the number above and we would be more than happy to help!
House 406
A foodie haven in Northbrook, this farm-to-table New American steakhouse turns out wonderfully prepared, innovative dishes and brilliant craft cocktails in a smart-looking room with an urban feel.
EATACO
Come in and enjoy!
The Captain's Corner
Rustoleum