Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

HALLAQUITAS SIDE (4)$6.50
White Corn Flour Tamale.
BANDEJA PAISA$26.00
Great exponent of Colombian cuisine in which you can find all of its flavors in just one dish.
WHOLE CHICKEN$27.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)
1/4 CHICKEN$10.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)
CACHAPA$13.50
Filled with 1/2 serving of Queso de Mano, Shredded Cheese and Cream on top.
CHEESE BURGER$12.00
4 oz. of Beef with a slice of American cheese accompanied with French Fries.
1/2 CHICKEN$15.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/2 Chicken)
CHICHARRONES DON GUILLE$9.00
Beefy and crunchy Pork Meat cuts, a traditional Latin American appetizer.
CRUZADO DE RES Y AVE$13.00
Pectoral Meat, Chicken Meat, Roasted Vegetables with 2 Arepas.
AREPITAS DE TIA MICA$9.00
Charcoal-roasted White Corn Cakes with a side of Nata.
6700 Main St,

Miami Lakes FL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
