FreshFin

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

185 E. 12300 S, Suite L1

Popular Items

Hungry Warrior
Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Crispy Onion, Crispy Garlic, Tobiko, Pickled Ginger, Truffle Crab Salad, Sriracha Aioli, Thai Chili Ginger, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Mango Tango
Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
CYOB (Vegan)
Craft your own Poke Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Truffle Crab Salad
Crab Salad, Truffle Oil, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Rice Crackers
Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Classic, Sriracha Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Spicy Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poke Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad
185 E. 12300 S, Suite L1

Draper UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
