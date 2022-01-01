Go
Friedmans West

35 west end Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Sesame Salmon Salad$20.00
Kale, pickled carrots, cucumber, avocado, edamame and sprouts with Soy Vinagrette, sprinkles of sesame seed as garnish.
Friedmans Burger$18.00
All natural angus beef and herb fries.
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Grilled Cheese$16.00
Aged cheddar, American cheese, tomato relish on challah bread with herb fries.
Chicken Swisswich$17.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
Dinner Grain Bowl$16.00
choice of rice or quinoa, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, bok choy, edamame, sesame vinaigrette.
Greek Salad$13.00
Location

new york city NY

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
