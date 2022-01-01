Upper West Side bars & lounges you'll love
HAMBURGERS
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Homeade Black Bean and Beat Burger
|$18.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Arugala, Smoky Aioli w/ frys
|Kale Salad
|$16.00
Kale, Shaved Apples, Butternut Squash, Candied Pumpkin Seeds,
|Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Sesame Aioli
|$8.00
Fryed and Flaky Sweet Potato and a Chipotle
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Popular items
|Chicken Swisswich
|$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$12.00
San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano
|Wood Fired Rosemary Wings
|$14.00
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
|House Made Lasagna
|$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
The Owl's Tail
215 W 75th St, New York
|Popular items
|Stormy Night Owl
|$15.00
Our Signature Dark n Stormy Riff!
Goslings Black Seal Rum, House-made Ginger Juice, lemon, Demerara, coffee essence.
|Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
2 Classic & 2 Truffle Mushroom per order.
|Me Oh Mai, Tai
|$16.00
Nutty & Tropical. We keep it classic, showing off the Rum with a little fresh lime and the nuttiness of our Almond Orgeat.
El Dorado 12 year, Orange Curaçao, house-made Almond Orgeat, Lime, simple.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Dip
|$22.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus and Big Dill Pickles and Horseradish Aioli
|24 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$14.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
|$20.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
Crave Fishbar - UWS
428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York
|Popular items
|Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti
|$29.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
|East Coast Oyster
|$18.00
half dozen freshly shucked east coast served with lemon, packed over ice (gf)
|Garlic Chive Griddled Rice
|$8.00
snap pea, egg (gf)