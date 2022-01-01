Upper West Side bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Upper West Side

Thyme & Tonic image

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Homeade Black Bean and Beat Burger$18.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Arugala, Smoky Aioli w/ frys
Kale Salad$16.00
Kale, Shaved Apples, Butternut Squash, Candied Pumpkin Seeds,
Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Sesame Aioli$8.00
Fryed and Flaky Sweet Potato and a Chipotle
More about Thyme & Tonic
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Swisswich$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and sriracha aioli, fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
More about Friedmans West
Osteria Cotta image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs$12.00
San Marzano Tomato & Parmigiano
Wood Fired Rosemary Wings$14.00
Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
House Made Lasagna$19.00
With Beef & Veal Bolognese Ragu
More about Osteria Cotta
The Owl's Tail image

 

The Owl's Tail

215 W 75th St, New York

Avg 4.8 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stormy Night Owl$15.00
Our Signature Dark n Stormy Riff!
Goslings Black Seal Rum, House-made Ginger Juice, lemon, Demerara, coffee essence.
Deviled Eggs$12.00
2 Classic & 2 Truffle Mushroom per order.
Me Oh Mai, Tai$16.00
Nutty & Tropical. We keep it classic, showing off the Rum with a little fresh lime and the nuttiness of our Almond Orgeat.
El Dorado 12 year, Orange Curaçao, house-made Almond Orgeat, Lime, simple.
More about The Owl's Tail
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Dip$22.00
Sirloin of Beef on House Baked French Bread with Pan-scraped Jus and Big Dill Pickles and Horseradish Aioli
24 Layer Chocolate Cake$14.00
Maison Pickle's Signature Scratch-Baked 24 Layer Cake
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Caesar Salad$20.00
Croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Maison Pickle
Tiki Chick image

 

Tiki Chick

517 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Alumni Event 2.5.22$73.88
More about Tiki Chick
Bin 71 image

 

Bin 71

237 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bin Burger$19.00
More about Bin 71
Dagon image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS

Dagon

2454 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (436 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dagon
French Roast image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about French Roast
Restaurant banner

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti$29.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
East Coast Oyster$18.00
half dozen freshly shucked east coast served with lemon, packed over ice (gf)
Garlic Chive Griddled Rice$8.00
snap pea, egg (gf)
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upper West Side

Salmon

Ball Soup

Burritos

Cake

Quesadillas

Cookies

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston