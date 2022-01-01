Go
Toast

Froth and Cork

A place to connect with family, meet your friends, network with coworkers, and build relationships! But more than that, we want Froth & Cork to “Be the Good” however that may be. Come in and enjoy!

110 4th Street E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Downtowner$5.50
Espresso, white chocolate and vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon
Latte
Hammie Sammie$6.50
Sourdough bun panini pressed with honey mustard, ham, provolone & cheddar cheese - served with kettle chips.
Italian Breakfast Toastie$4.75
Sourdough bun panini pressed with cream cheese, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, salami, egg and cheddar cheese.
Mocha Chiller$5.50
A blended chocolate coffee drink.
Downtowner$5.00
Espresso, white chocolate, and vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Breakfast Toastie$3.75
Sourdough bun panini pressed with ham, cheddar cheese and egg. Substitute ham for a sausage patty!
Mississippi Fog$5.00
Earl gray tea, vanilla and steamed milk.
Leduc Latte$5.00
Espresso, hazelnut and Irish cream.
Bacon Jack Breakfast Toastie$4.75
Sourdough bun panini pressed with roasted red peppers, cream cheese, bacon, egg and pepper jack cheese.
See full menu

Location

110 4th Street E

Hastings MN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spiral Pizza

No reviews yet

Hasings MN Favorite since 1965
Pizza / Broasted Chicken / Wings

The Bar Draft House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Broad Street Bar & Grill

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston