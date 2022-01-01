Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hastings restaurants you'll love

Go
Hastings restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hastings

Hastings's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Hastings restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Spiral Pizza

420 Vermillion St, Hastings

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spiral Special$16.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Celery, Onion, Cheddar, Green Pepper
Wings$11.00
Plain, BBQ, Buffalo
Jo Jo Potatoes$4.00
Jo Jo Potatoes (Favorite)
More about Spiral Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Froth & Cork

110 4th Street E, Hastings

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Press Hopscotch$5.89
Caramel & Butterscotch flavored Cold Press - topped with our NEW Whipped Sweet Cream Topping
Hammie Sammie$6.50
Sourdough bun panini pressed with honey mustard, ham, provolone & cheddar cheese - served with kettle chips.
Breakfast Toastie$3.75
Sourdough bun panini pressed with ham, cheddar cheese and egg. Substitute ham for a sausage patty!
More about Froth & Cork
The Bar Draft House image

PIZZA

The Bar Draft House

2101 Vermillion St., Hastings

Avg 4.2 (157 reviews)
DeliveryFast Pay
More about The Bar Draft House
Map

More near Hastings to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston