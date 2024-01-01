Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Hastings

Hastings restaurants
Hastings restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Spiral Pizza

420 Vermillion St, Hastings

Takeout
Turkey Submarine Sandwich$11.00
Turkey Submarine Sandwich
The Busted Nut Bar & Grill

118 2nd Street East, Hastings

TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Ham & Turkey Club$13.99
sourdough,with bacon,lettuce,tomato,Swiss cheese & mayo
