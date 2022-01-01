Go
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Belle Hall

Come in and enjoy!

644 Long Point Rd,Ste Q

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Harumaki$6.00
Fried Japanese spring rolls (8pc)
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Gemini Roll$15.00
Spicy crab, shrimp, mango, and jalapeno wrapped in soy paper, topped with escolar, avocado sauce and spicy mayo
Crunchy Roll$10.00
Crab, cucumber, and avocado, lightly fried with spicy mayo, masago, and eel sauce
Chef Roll of the Day Combo$17.95
Manhattan Roll$14.00
Tempura fried shrimp, spicy mayo, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and eel sauce
Edamame$5.00
Steamed Japanese soy beans sprinkled wtih sea salt
Alaskan Roll$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Salmon, avocado, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
California$7.00
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, seaweed paper, rice on the outside
Location

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
