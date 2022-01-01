Go
Toast

Galena Roasters Coffee Shop

At Galena Roasters Coffee Shop we love coffee as much as we love our beautiful town.
We ensure that each cup is handcrafted to supreme quality.
We recognize that freshness and craftsmanship is paramount to each individual cup and we hope that you enjoy our coffee with every sip

118 N. Main Street

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Glazed Donut$1.50
Sausage Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
12oz Americano$3.25
16oz Caramel Macchiato$4.75
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Bacon English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
16oz Americano$3.75
Oatmeal$3.50
16oz Latte$4.25
See full menu

Location

118 N. Main Street

Galena IL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cannova’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

We are small Italian restaurant that offers the best pizza in town! We feature homemade sauces, bread, pizza dough, meatballs and our famous house dressing! We also have many pasta, salad, appetizer and sandwich options. We are currently only offering takeout and contactless delivery at this time.

La Michoacana Irmanaju

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Campeche Restaurant

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food with great outdoor seating and rooftop dining!

The Desoto House Hotel

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston