Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

Stop by and enjoy our open air deck dinning overlooking the bay!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

325 9th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (410 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$19.75
knuckle and claw meat served cold over greens, on a butter toasted split top bun
Southwest Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle ranch
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons
Cali Chicken$13.50
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, garlic aioli
Chicken And Fries$13.00
tenders, french fries, honey mustard
toss them in buffalo, honey bbq, or garlic parm
Old Faithful Burger$11.75
1/2 Pound Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.50
Buffalo Chicken$13.50
fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
The Cod Father$14.00
hand battered cod, greens, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli
Blackened Chicken$13.25
caramelized onions, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, blackened chicken, salsa and sour cream on side
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

325 9th St

Beach Haven NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
