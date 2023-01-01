Germaine's Luau Gift Shop - 91-119 Olai St.
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
91-119 Olai St., Kapolei HI 96707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli-KAPOLEI
4.3 • 1,067
711 Kamokila Blvd. Suite 105 Kapolei, HI 96707
View restaurant