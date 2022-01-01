Ghazni Catering
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
217 West Winton Avenue
Hayward, CA 94544
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
217 West Winton Avenue, Hayward CA 94544
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Fire Wings Hayward
Come in and Enjoy
Togo's
Corporate Location
Hippie’s Brew
Come in and enjoy!