Go
Toast

Rockit Char Grill

Our mission is to create the "Better Burger for You." Bringing back the traditional backyard bbq flavor of char burgers and sandwiches that would explode your taste buds!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1057 B St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Onion Rings$5.25
Bacon & Cheese$9.50
Bacon, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions, Cheese of choice
Classic Single$7.75
Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions
Double w/Cheese$11.75
Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions, Choice of Cheese
Garlic Fries$5.25
Shroom N' Onion$8.95
Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Swiss cheese, Mayo, Mustard & Ketchup
Rockit Cheese Fries$8.95
Fries topped with grilled onions, cheese, bacon, and house made smokey sauce
Beyond Burger$12.99
Fries$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1057 B St

Hayward CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buffalo Bill's Brewery

No reviews yet

We are America's First Brewpub!
Perhaps no other brewery better personifies the maverick attitude of the microbrewing industry than Buffalo Bill’s Brewery. One of the first brewpubs in America, started in 1983, Buffalo Bill’s helped launch the U.S. craft beer movement.

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

Brews & Brats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Favorite Indian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston