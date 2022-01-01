Go
Gilligan’s at the Dock

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

582 Dock Rd • $$

Avg 3.6 (212 reviews)

Popular Items

Dinner Fried Shrimp & Flounder Combo$21.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter$26.99
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Shrimp & Grits$21.99
Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, bacon, and white gravy...
Dozen Hushpuppies$2.99
Kids Fish Fingers$6.95
Fried Calamari$12.99
Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...
Dinner Catfish Fingerlings$20.99
Lunch Shrimp & Flounder Combo$14.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp$21.99
Our shrimp hand breaded and fried. Mate size portion....
Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders$14.99
Lightly breaded and fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...
Location

582 Dock Rd

Moncks Corner SC

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
