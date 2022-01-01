SPECIALIZING IN PIZZA - MADE FROM SCRATCH

Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop is a scratch pizza kitchen in the heart of Palm Harbor, FL. Cheap ingredients were not used to make your pizza, salad, or sub.

Pizza is our passion…it’s what we love to do.

Our pizza dough and sauce are made fresh daily

And our produce is bought locally. Your tummy and taste buds will thank you

Most say our pizza is NY-style. We just say it’s made with love.

We are a small but mighty pizzeria

Slices are while supplies last

Nobody here is Italian or from New York. We are just self-proclaimed pizza snobs

Pizza is best friends with beer… Our neighbors at House of Beer have over 50 taps to enjoy

We love talking pizza with customers. Just not during a rush

Thanks for supporting a locally made pizzeria.



