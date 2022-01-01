Go
SPECIALIZING IN PIZZA - MADE FROM SCRATCH
Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop is a scratch pizza kitchen in the heart of Palm Harbor, FL. Cheap ingredients were not used to make your pizza, salad, or sub.
Pizza is our passion…it’s what we love to do.
Our pizza dough and sauce are made fresh daily
And our produce is bought locally. Your tummy and taste buds will thank you
Most say our pizza is NY-style. We just say it’s made with love.
We are a small but mighty pizzeria
Slices are while supplies last
Nobody here is Italian or from New York. We are just self-proclaimed pizza snobs
Pizza is best friends with beer… Our neighbors at House of Beer have over 50 taps to enjoy
We love talking pizza with customers. Just not during a rush
Thanks for supporting a locally made pizzeria.

34940 US Hwy 19 N

Popular Items

Cinnamon Sugar Knots (6)$4.00
Made fresh, coated in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with icing
2 House-made Meatballs$7.00
6-7 0z. The 100-year grandma recipe is made with Angus beef, pork, fresh Italian herbs, and lots of love. Served with our house-made sauce then topped with fresh grated Grande parmesan and parsley.
The Piper-Roni (18)$22.00
18-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, double cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
Garlic Knots (6)$4.00
Made fresh and tossed in oil, fresh garlic & parsley
Greek Salad$13.00
Fresh cut local romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion, topped with potato salad
The Piper-Roni (14)$16.00
14-inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with Grande mozzarella, cup and char pepperoni, ricotta, basil & drizzled with hot honey
BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza (18)$16.00
Start with an 18 inch cheese pizza and add your favorite toppings
The Goomba - Cheese (18)$16.00
18 inch pizza - House-made dough and pizza sauce topped with the finest Grande mozzarella
BYOP - Build Your Own Pizza (14)$12.00
Start with an 14-inch cheese pizza and add your favorite fresh toppings
Side Of Sauce$1.00
4 oz of our house-made sauce that is made with LOVE and the freshest ingredients to light your taste buds up - yummy!
Location

34940 US Hwy 19 N

Palm Harbor FL

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
