Go
Toast

Glenville Pizza & Deli

Order Online Now!
http://www.glenvillepizzaanddeli.com

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own Deli Sub$9.95
Garlic Knots$0.75
Chicken Tenders$6.95
Mozzarella Stix$6.95
Crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings
To Add Additional Sauces Look Under the Additional Sauces Menu
8 Cut Pizza$12.95
Boneless Wings
To Add Additional Sauces Look Under the Additional Sauces Menu
12 Cut Pizza$13.95
Drinks
6 Cut Pizza$9.95
See full menu

Location

80 Freeman’s Bridge Road

Glenville NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

No reviews yet

Mohawk Taproom is nestled in the small town of Scotia. We feature fresh tavern fare. We are your capital district's destination for premiere Craft Beer

True Juice Cafe

No reviews yet

Please visit - order.truejuicecafe.com

Malcolm's

No reviews yet

Upscale farm-to-table cuisine whipped up in a warm, relaxed space with an open kitchen & buzzy vibe.

Manhattan Exchange

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston