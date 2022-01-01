Glenville Pizza & Deli
Order Online Now!
http://www.glenvillepizzaanddeli.com
80 Freeman’s Bridge Road
Popular Items
Location
80 Freeman’s Bridge Road
Glenville NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mohawk Taproom & Grill
Mohawk Taproom is nestled in the small town of Scotia. We feature fresh tavern fare. We are your capital district's destination for premiere Craft Beer
True Juice Cafe
Please visit - order.truejuicecafe.com
Malcolm's
Upscale farm-to-table cuisine whipped up in a warm, relaxed space with an open kitchen & buzzy vibe.
Manhattan Exchange
Come on in and enjoy!