Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

This Must Be the Place!

126 Chestnut St • $$

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$12.00
AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)
French Onion$11.00
DAY OLD BREAD, GRUYERE
Porchetta Sandwich$15.00
ROASTED PORK BELLY, BRAISED GREENS, SHARP PROVOLONE
Smoked Chicken Salad$17.00
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
HOUSE MADE KETCHUP & AIOLI
Glory Burger$14.00
COOPER SHARP CHEESE, LTO BY REQUEST
Kielbasa$15.00
HOUSE MADE SMOKED POLISH SAUSAGE, APPLE-BEET SLAW, PRETZEL ROLL, MUSTARD, CRISPY RED POTATOES, GARLIC AIOLI
Panella Sandwich$14.00
Quinoa Bowl$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 Chestnut St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Sassafras

No reviews yet

The Grande Dame of neighborhood bars.
Open Seven Days.
Weekdays @4pm. Sat & Sun @ Noon.
A classic, cozy bar in the heart of Old City, Philadelphia.

Mei Mei

No reviews yet

Traditional Taiwanese dishes with a modern twist.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

No reviews yet

Cuba Libre opened its first location in Old City, Philadelphia in 2000, giving guests a passport to Cuba's intriguing flavors and culture. The restaurant's name, which translates to "a free Cuba," signifies a hope for the future of the treasured island nation.The cuisines of different ethnicities have been gently simmered in the cultural cauldron of Cuba to create what is now the Criollo (home-style) cuisine of the island. Blending native ingredients and cooking traditions with those of South America, Spain, Africa, Asia and several others, Cuban cuisine is a savory mix that reflects its colorful culture.

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

No reviews yet

Amazing cuisine. Breathtaking atmosphere. Al fresco dining. Sexy Sopra Lounge. Bewitching Bar. Creative Organic Cocktails. All in one restaurant...Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti.

