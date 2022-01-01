Go
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods

The heart and inspiration for Granada is the beloved and pre-existing Granada Bistro. This space has been renovated and re-imagined in industrial chic design, serving seasonal, farm-to-table ingredients sourced from Central Coast farmers and purveyors. Dishes inspired by Mediterranean culture, French and Spanish cuisine. Small plates, charcuterie and the freshest local seafood, meats, and produce are complemented by an eclectic wine list including Spanish and French selections, and a range of the Central Coast’s finest artisan wine producers

1126 Morro St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1411 reviews)

Popular Items

Beets and Arugula$16.00
House cut fries$6.00
Slo Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1126 Morro St

San Luis Obispo CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
