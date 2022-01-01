Go
Wanderoo Lodge And Gravel Bar

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge welcomes you to join us for flatbread pizzas, gourmet sandwiches, delicious salads, and tasty appetizers. We also have a diverse liquor, craft beer, and wine selection for you to quench your thirst after an adventure! Free live music and entertainment on our outdoor deck.
216 West Van Buren

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hummus & Pita$8.00
Black Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper & Sun Dried Tomatoes
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Garlic-herb Olive Oil, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto-Mozzarella
Southwest Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach, Corn, Black Bean, Bell Pepper, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar
Cheese Pizza$8.00
Reuben Sandwich$12.00
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on Marble Rye w/ a side of Pickles. Served with Choice of Side.
*Available with Turkey
White River Sandwich$13.00
Turkey, Avocado, Garlic Roasted Tomatoes, Provolone, Honey Gorgonzola on a Hoagie. Served with Choice of Side.
Meat Fest Pizza$13.00
Red Sauce, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella
*Potato Salad$1.75
The Italian$14.00
Salami, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pepperoncinis, Tomato, Provolone, Italian Dressing on a Hoagie. Served with Choice of Side.
Roast Beef & Cheddar Sandwich$14.00
Roast Beef, Tomato, Smoked Cheddar, Horseradish Aioli on a Hoagie. Served with Choice of Side.
Location

216 West Van Buren

Eureka Springs AR

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

