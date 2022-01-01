Go
Great Marsh Brewing Company

Open 7-Days per week. Beer delivery now available on Friday's for orders placed during the week, before 3pm on Thursday.

99 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (127 reviews)

Popular Items

Original (Soft)$6.00
Lime (Soft)$6.00
Buffalo Soldier$14.00
White pizza topped with spicy shredded buffalo chicken in a three-chees blend
Getting Figgy Widit (Gluten Free)$16.00
Big Ragu$14.00
House-made tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, salami and prosciutto
NEIPA V7$17.00
Mega dry-hopped IPA bursts of juicy, tropical fruit in a beautiful golden haze.
6.25% ABV
Mix 6-Pack (Soft)$9.00
Tartufo$14.00
Roasted mushrooms, black truffle mascarpone &herbs, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese
Gettin Figgy Widit$14.00
White pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, herb goat cheese and fig compote
Cheese$13.00
House-made tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

99 Main Street

Essex MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
