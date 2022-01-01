Go
Toast

Greenlane Co

We use all-natural, whole food ingredients that your body can recognize and break down into the building blocks for healthy, functional cells.
This is why our mantra is Happy Eating, because a happy gut is a happy human.

10455 Briar Forest Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Protein + 2 Sides$14.50
Acai Bowl$12.00
Shorty Tropical Twist$6.50
Thai Bowl$10.00
Rice and beans
Protein + 1 Side$11.50
Winter Bowl$10.00
Ahi Poke Tuna Bowl$15.85
Delicious Poke Tuna
Served with your choice of base: white rice, brown rice mix, kale or spinach. It includes cucumber, cabagge, carrots, edamame, avocado and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Loaded Med Bowl$10.00
BYO Grains$10.00
Medium C-Please$9.00
See full menu

Location

10455 Briar Forest Drive

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

High Tower Cafe #10 City West

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Veegos

No reviews yet

Traditional Mexican recipes, plant-based!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Izakaya WA

No reviews yet

Monday - CLOSED
Tuesday - Saturday
Lunch 11:30am - 2:00pm
Dinner 5:00pm - 10:00pm
Sunday
Dinner 5:00pm - 9:00pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston