Greenlane Co

High Tower Cafe #10 City West

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of

deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we

know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High

Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm

atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming

back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience

in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

