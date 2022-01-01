Go
Grove - Briar Barn Inn

Enjoy a relaxed dining experience where guests and locals alike can enjoy inventive cuisine and casual favorites. Our seasonal menu the freshest ingredients and locally sourced vegetables, seafood, and meats in a farmhouse setting.
If you'd like to dine-in, reservations are suggested, patio seating can be requested, but is based on availability and is not guaranteed.

101 Main Street

Popular Items

Grove Classic Burger$18.00
Local brioche bun, house ground 8oz burger, bacon-jam, pickled jalapenos, house-cut fries
Fall Salad$12.00
local greens, apple cider vinaigrette, granny smith apples, beets, candied pumpkin seeds, fourme d'Ambert bleu cheese
Spicy Fried Chicken$25.00
bone-in chicken, braised greens, jalapeno vinegar, sriracha honey, house-cut fries
Kid's Dinner$10.00
Includes entree, one side, one dessert, choice of drink
Bolognese$26.00
house-made rigatoni, beef and pork ragu, white wine, parmesan
Tater Tots$8.00
duck fat, thyme, sea salt
Chicken Parmesan$17.00
A&J King garlic ciabatta bun, mozzarella, marinara, house cut fries
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
sriracha aioli, chili lime vinaigrette, fried panko crumbs, cilantro
McBurger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, special sauce, American cheese, house-cut fries
Potato Skin Patas Bravas$11.00
fried potato skins, cheddar, spicy aioli, parsley, bacon, scallion, creme
Location

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

