Bradford Tavern imageView gallery
American
Salad

Bradford Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

87 Haverhill St

Rowley, MA 01969

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Extra Local Burger
Baked Bavarian Pretzels
French Onion Au Gratin

STARTERS

Baked Bavarian Pretzels

$10.95

Dusted with Kosher salt and served with our house made cheese sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.95

Lightly fried and tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Braised Short Rib Poutine

$13.95

French fries topped with gravy, melted cheese and chopped short rib.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Hand battered chicken and deep fried. Served with celery and carrots

Farmhouse Chicken Nachos

$14.95

Corn tortilla chips, layers of cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and braised BBQ chicken.

Panko Dipped Zucchini Sticks

$9.95

Locally grown, hand cut and panko fried. Served with Cajun sauce on the side

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$9.95Out of stock

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$11.95

Jalapenos, garlic, onion, bell peppers, sour cream & cream cheese. Served with corn tortillas

SOUP & SALAD

NE Clam Chowder

$8.95

Asian Shrimp Salad

$18.95

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine tossed in traditional Caesar dressing croutons and parmesan cheese

Large House Salad

$11.95

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Soup Du Jour

$8.95

French Onion Au Gratin

$8.95

Seasoned croutons and melted cheese.

Fall Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens, butternut squash, goat cheese, tomatoes, candied pecans and chopped red onions. With our house made honey vinaigrette on the side.

TWO HANDS

Black Bean Burger

$14.95

California Club Wrap

$13.95

Dry rubbed grilled chicken, guacamole, American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato wrapped i n a flour tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Traditional Caesar Salad with grilled chicken breast, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Extra Local Burger

$16.95

Maine Family Farm beef, New Hampshire cured bacon and Vermont Cheddar cheese. Served on a locally baked Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and sliced red onion.

Fish Tacos

$18.95

Gloucester Haddock (blackened or fried) served in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and sriracha sour cream

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Haddock Sandwich

$13.95

Italian Panini

$14.95

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$15.95

Fried panko encrusted chicken breast topped with pickled cabbage and spicy cherry peppers. Topped with a Sriracha Aioli.

Tavern Burger

$12.95

All beef patty, lettuce, tomato and house seasoned sauce on a brioche bun.

Bang Bang Tacos

$19.95

Our famous Bang Bang Shrimp served in flour tortillas. Topped with our mango sauce - mango, red onions, jalapeno, cilantro, bell peppers, salt, pepper and lemon juice.

Caprese Sandwich

$14.95

Parmesan Bread, tomato, mozzarella, basil, pesto, arugula, and balsamic reduction.

FLATBREADS

Flat Bread Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

Flat Bread Margherita

$10.95

Flat Bread Peach & Pig

$15.95

Flat Bread Roasted Vegetable

$13.95

Flat Bread Mushroom

$13.95

Potato Skin Flatbread

$15.95Out of stock

KNIFE & FORK

Baked Haddock

$19.95

Gloucester haddock, baked with an herb Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

BBQ Steak Tips

$26.95

Aged House BBQ marinated Angus steak tips with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Braised Short Ribs

$22.95

Served with red bliss mashed potatoes, baby carrots, gravy and Cipollini onions

Cast Iron Mac

$15.95

Baked elbow macaroni and cheese topped with a Herb Ritz crumb.

Fish & Chips

$19.95

Fried Gloucester Haddock served with French fries, Napa slaw, tartar sauce and lemon.

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon

$23.95

Served over pressed box rice, bok choy and miso sauce

Ma's Meatloaf

$17.95

Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Poke Bowl

$21.95

Your choice of Tuna, Salmon or Tempura shrimp with sushi rice, carrots, daikon radish, mango, edamame, sonomono cucumber, seaweed salad, scallions, micro greens and spicy Nishiwaki sauce.

Quinoa Bowl

$16.95

Seafood Casserole

$22.95

Sea scallops, Gloucester Haddock, shrimp topped with a Ritz crumb. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

NY Sirloin

$24.95

12oz NY sirloin topped with a creamy mushroom and garlic wine sauce. Served with green beans and mashed potatoes.

Korean Beef Bowl

$21.95

6oz ribeye shaved steak, sunomono, rice, snow peas, carrots and white onions. Topped with our spicy Korean sauce.

Italian Pasta

$19.95

Italian sausage, pancetta and butternut squash over fresh rigatoni with a white cream sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Chicken, prosciutto, mushrooms, garlic, and marsala sauce. Served with green beans and mashed potatoes.

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.95

Chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onion. Topped with puff pastry.

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$21.95Out of stock

KID'S MENU

Kid's Burger & Fries

$6.95

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

Kid's Drink

$2.50

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.95

Kid's Fish & Chips

$9.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.95

Kid's Hot Dog & Fries

$6.95

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Sushi Roll

$8.95

SIDES

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Cajun Sauce

$0.50

Side French Fries

$4.95

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Honey Garlic

$0.50

Side Jamaican Jerk Seasoning

$0.50

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Side Napa Slaw

$4.95

Side Onion Rings

$5.95

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side Pretzel Cheese

$2.50

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$4.95

Side Sour Cream 4oz

$2.50

Side Sriracha aioli

$0.50

Side Sriracha Sour cream

$0.50

Side Sushi Rice

$2.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Side Tarter

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Thai Peanut Sauce

$0.50

DESSERTS

Chocolate Tort

$7.95

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.95

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.95Out of stock

Creme Brule Cheese Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.95Out of stock

Apple Crumble

$9.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

87 Haverhill St, Rowley, MA 01969

Directions

Gallery
Bradford Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grove - Briar Barn Inn
orange starNo Reviews
101 Main Street Rowley, MA 01969
View restaurantnext
The Poynt
orange starNo Reviews
31 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Mission Oak Grill
orange star4.0 • 421
26 Green St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
orange star4.5 • 1,067
44 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
The Farm Bar & Grille - Essex
orange star3.8 • 1,317
233 Western Ave Essex, MA 01929
View restaurantnext
Port Pizza & Subs
orange star4.7 • 881
25 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Rowley
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
No reviews yet
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston