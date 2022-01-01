Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Grove - Briar Barn Inn

review star

No reviews yet

101 Main Street

Rowley, MA 01969

Popular Items

Kid's Dinner
Grove Classic Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Snacks

Garlic Bread

$7.00

A&J King ciabatta, parsley, parmesan

Burrata

Burrata

$11.00

cherry tomato, Calabrian chili, red wine vinegar, capers, parsley, garlic

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

caesar dressing, parmesan, bread crumbs

Fried Pickles

$9.00

spicy fried pickles, everything sauce

Appetizers

Cheese & Charcuterie

$18.00

2 rotating cheeses, 2 rotating cured meats, accoutrements

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

parsley, pepperoncini, capers, lemon aioli

Mussels

$15.00

white wine, shallots, garlic, tarragon cream, herbs, whole grain mustard, toast

Potato Skin Patas Bravas

$12.00

fried potato skins, cheddar, spicy aioli, parsley, bacon, scallion, creme

Salmon Rillettes

$16.00

House made, salmon, dill, lemon, sourdough

Salads

zucchini noodles, feta, oven dried tomatoes, golden raisins, pickled white asparagus, chopped herbs, red wine vinaigrette

Corn Salad

$14.00

arugula, grilled corn, red onion, cherry tomato, feta, basil, quinoa, lime olive oil, crispy tortilla strips, cayenne dusting

Beet Salad

$14.00

local lettuce blend, beet gastrique, roasted beets, watermelon radish, pickled onion, goat cheese, croutons, lemon dill vinaigrette

Farro Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Grove Classic Burger

Grove Classic Burger

$20.00

A&J King brioche bun, 8 oz. house-ground burger, bacon jam, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, house-cut fries

Vegetable Sandwich

$18.00

whole wheat sourdough, grilled eggplant, red pepper, grilled seasoned tofu, pesto, arugula, house-cut fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

A&J King brioche, tzatziki, feta, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pickled hot peppers, house-cut fries

Pasta

Sesame Noodles

$21.00

mushrooms, snow peas, carrots, smoked onions, sesame seeds, rosemary, local cabbage

Conchiglie Pasta

$26.00

local mushrooms, white wine, garlic, parmesan, pine nuts, local kabocha squash

Carbonara

$26.00

house-made spaghetti, bacon, peas, parmesan, egg, fresh herbs

Cacio E Pepe

$24.00

house-made spaghetti, bacon, cured egg yolk, parmesan, black pepper

Entrees

tomato and saffron broth, fregola, cod, salmon, scallops, mussels, shrimp

Fried Chicken

$25.00

hot honey, house-cut fries, collard greens

Pork Chop

$33.00

sweet potato, pulled pork, onion, shredded brussels sprouts, cider glaze

Pan-Seared Cod

$35.00

curry coconut, butternut squash puree, spinach, local leeks, cilantro and mint pesto

New York Strip

$43.00

Dessert

Kid Ice Cream

SD Ice Cream

$2.00

Cookies

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Apple Bread Pudding

$13.00

Pumpkin Blondie

$13.00

Kids

Kid's Dinner

$10.00

Includes entree, one side, one dessert, choice of drink

Kid Ice Cream

Sides

SD French Fries

$5.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

FALL COCKTAILS

French Harvest

$14.00

Figgy Mule

$13.00

Apple Bourbon Fizz

$14.00

"Apple"-rol Spritz

$13.00

Mango Cider

$13.00

Lavender Gimlet

$14.00

Rob Rye

$14.00

Briar 75

$13.00

Sangria Special

$9.99

BTG Red

GL - Noah Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL - Suvali Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL - Montirius Cotes De Rhones

$11.00

GL - Atom Cab

$12.00

GL - San Felipe Malbec

$11.00

GL - Dead Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GL - Dry Creek Cabernet

$18.00

GL - Waterbrook Merlot

$10.00

GL - Valpolicella

$16.00

BTG Sparkling/Rose

GL- Dibon

$11.00

GL- Gancia Prosecco Split

$12.00

GL - M De Minuty Rose

$11.00

GL - The Beach

$12.00

GL - Les Domaniales Rose

$10.00

BTG White

GL - Primaterra Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL - Goulaine Vouvray

$11.00

GL - Winzer Krems

$10.00

GL -Stone Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL - Guy Allion Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL - Domaine Malleron Sancerre

$16.00

GL - 827 Chardonnay

$12.00

GL - Chalk Hill

$13.00

Bottle Red

Noah River BTL

$48.00

Suvali Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Waterbrook Merlot BTL

$40.00

The Atom Cabernet BTL

$48.00

Dead Canyon Cab BTL

$52.00

Double Canyon, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$62.00

Dry Creek Cabernet BTL

$68.00

Montirius Cotes de Rhone BTL

$44.00

Masso Antico Primitivo BTL

$44.00

Castell'In Villa, Chianti Classico BTL

$54.00

San Felipe Malbec BTL

$44.00

Cotes De Saint Clair Bordeaux BTL

$44.00

Mariluna Tempranillo and Bobal blend BTL

$40.00

Martin Ray BTL

$72.00

Veroni Chianti Rufina BTL

$48.00

Colli Rosso Nebiolo BTL

$48.00

Bovio Barolo BTL

$95.00

Textbook Cab BTL

$60.00

Valentine's Wine

$40.00

Bottle White

Primaterra Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Borgo Magredo Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Stone Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Guy Allion Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Domaine Rene Sancerre BTL

$60.00

Silverado Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$50.00

827 Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Bench, Chardonnay BTL

$56.00

Domaine Daniel Seguinot, Chablis BTL

$60.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay BTL

$52.00

La Ferme Le Truffiere Blanc Cotes de Rhone Btl

$60.00

Goulaine Vouvray BTL

$44.00

Winzer Krems BTL

$40.00

Carl Sittman Riesling BTL

$44.00

Just B Albarino BTL

$44.00

Domaine Landrat-Gytollot, Pouilly-Fume Des Cuvees La Rambarde BTL

$48.00

Domaine Philippe Girard (Loire), Sancerre Silex BTL

$56.00

Btl BEAUMATIN

$36.00

Groth, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Domaine Herve Azo Chablis BTL

$48.00

Clos du Val, Chardonnay BTL

$65.00

Panther Creek Pinot Gris Btl

$46.00

Bottled Sparkling/Rose

Dibon Cava Brut BTL

$44.00

Champagne J-M Seleque, Champagne Solessence 7 Villages Extra Brut BTL

$75.00

Jean Noel 1/2 bottle Champagne

$24.00

Peyrassol Rose BTL

$48.00

M De Minuty Rose BTL

$44.00

Palacio De Palau Cava Brut Rose Btl

$40.00

Les Dominiales Rose de Anjou Btl

$40.00

The Beach Blt

$48.00

Philippe Augis Sparkling BTL

$54.00

Dessert Drinks

Fonseca

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate

$8.00

Sandeman

$7.00

Fratelli Branca

$9.50

Amaro Averna

$8.50

Montenegro

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Martini of the Month

$14.00

Churchill Ruby Reserve

$8.00

Churchill 10 Yr

$10.00

Churchill 20 Yr

$13.00

Brunch Cocktails

Pamplemousse

$14.00

Bellini

$13.00

Mexico 70

$14.00

Grove Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blood Orange Screwdiver

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Bloody Mary Flight

$20.00

Almost Bottomless Mimosa

$40.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Grove Grown Up Coffee

$14.00

Painkiller

$14.00

Rose Special

Peach Rose Sangria

$5.00

Rose Mimosa

$5.00

Rose Spritzer

$5.00

BTG Rose D'Anjou

$5.00

BTG Beach Rose

$6.00

BTG Peyrassol

$6.00

Rose D'Anjou BTL

$20.00

Beach Rose BTL

$24.00

Peyrassol BTL

$24.00

Fall Cocktails

Figgy Mule

$13.00

French Harvest

$14.00

Apple Bourbon Fizz

$14.00

"Apple"-rol Spritz

$13.00

Mango Tequila Cider

$14.00

Bottle Red

Noah River BTL

$48.00

Suvali Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Waterbrook Merlot BTL

$40.00

The Atom Cabernet BTL

$48.00

Dead Canyon Cab BTL

$52.00

Double Canyon, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$62.00

Montirius Cotes de Rhone BTL

$44.00

Masso Antico Primitivo BTL

$44.00

Castell'In Villa, Chianti Classico BTL

$54.00

San Felipe Malbec BTL

$44.00

Cotes De Saint Clair Bordeaux BTL

$44.00

Bottle White

Primaterra Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Borgo Magredo Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Stone Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Guy Allion Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Domaine Rene Sancerre BTL

$60.00

Silverado Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$50.00

827 Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Bench, Chardonnay BTL

$56.00

Domaine Daniel Seguinot, Chablis BTL

$60.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay BTL

$52.00

Winzer Krems BTL

$40.00

Bottled Sparkling/Rose

Dibon Cava Brut BTL

$44.00

Gancia Prosecco Btl

$40.00

Palacio De Palau Cava Brut Rose Btl

$40.00

Champagne J-M Seleque, Champagne Solessence 7 Villages Extra Brut BTL

$75.00

Jean Noel 1/2 bottle Champagne

$24.00

Peyrassol Rose BTL

$48.00

Les Dominiales Rose de Anjou Btl

$40.00

The Beach Blt

$48.00

BTG Red

GL - Atom Cab

$12.00

GL - Montirius Cotes De Rhones

$11.00

GL - Nebbiolo

$12.00

GL - Noah Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL - Dead Canyon Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GL - Salento Primitivo Appassito

$10.00

GL - San Felipe Malbec

$11.00

GL - Suvali Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL - Veroni Chianti

$12.00

GL - Waterbrook Merlot

$10.00

GL - Textbook Cab

$16.00

GL - Valpolicella

$16.00

GL - Martin Ray

$18.00

BTG Sparkling/Rose

GL- Dibon

$11.00

GL- Gancia Prosecco Split

$12.00

GL - Les Domaniales Rose

$10.00

GL - The Beach

$12.00

GL - Lambrusco

$14.00Out of stock

Chenin Blanc

$14.00Out of stock

GL - Kir-Yanni

$14.00Out of stock

BTG White

GL - Primaterra Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL -Stone Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL - Carl Sittman Riesling

$11.00

GL - Guy Allion Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL - 827 Chardonnay

$12.00

Primaterra Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL - Petit Chablis

$12.00

GL - Winzer Krems

$10.00

GL - Diora Chardonnay

$15.00

Moscato

$10.00

GL - Moscato

GL - Moscato

$10.00

House Cocktails

Lavender Gimlet

$14.00

Rob Rye

$14.00

Briar 75

$13.00

Virgin Cocktails

$7.00

Figgy Mule

$13.00

Apple Bourbon Fizz

$14.00

French Harvest

$14.00

Mango Tequila Cider

$14.00

"Apple"-rol Spritz

$13.00

Dessert Drinks

Fonseca

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate

$8.00

Sandeman

$7.00

Fratelli Branca

$9.50

Amaro Averna

$8.50

Montenegro

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Martini of the Month

$14.00

Churchill Ruby Reserve

$8.00

Churchill 10 Yr

$10.00

Churchill 20 Yr

$13.00

Brunch Cocktails

Pamplemousse

$14.00

Bellini

$13.00

Mexico 70

$14.00

Grove Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blood Orange Screwdiver

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Bloody Mary Flight

$20.00

Almost Bottomless Mimosa

$40.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Rum Punch

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a relaxed dining experience where guests and locals alike can enjoy inventive cuisine and casual favorites. Our seasonal menu the freshest ingredients and locally sourced vegetables, seafood, and meats in a farmhouse setting. If you'd like to dine-in, reservations are suggested, patio seating can be requested, but is based on availability and is not guaranteed.

Location

101 Main Street, Rowley, MA 01969

