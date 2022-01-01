Go
Toast

Gyro George

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5170 Northfield Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (3217 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Gyro$10.99
REGULAR GYRO
gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes
onions ,special sauce
on a hot grilled pitas
Rise-N-Shine$12.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
George's Favorite$12.99
GEORGE'S FAVORITE
2 fresh cooked eggs
2 pork sausage links
2 thick cut pork bacon
Homfries texas toast
French Toast Runner$12.99
FRENCH TOAST RUNNER
4 1/2 slices of French toast
2 eggs
3 pork sausage links
Fries$3.99
FRESH CUT FRIES
Corned Beef Sandwich$12.99
CORNED BEEF
corned beef on rye bread
with mustard and pickle
shown with optional swiss cheese
Jumbo Gyro$12.99
JUMBO GYRO
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Onion Rings$3.99
ONION RINGS
battered onion rings
Cleveland Special$11.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
Big Azz$15.99
BIG AZZ BREAKFAST
2 hot pancakes
2 slices of thick cut pork bacon
2 pork sausage links
3 fresh cooked eggs
Homfries
texas toast
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5170 Northfield Rd

Maple Heights OH

Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bold Wings

No reviews yet

"Est. in 2021 we started making Cleveland's tastiest chicken wings. From our house made ranch to some creative mash-ups. rather you need catering for an event, or just hungry on a saturday night, We've got you cover.

SubCity

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pita Potle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Floods Seafood - NRO Euclid

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston