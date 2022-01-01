Go
Hakkachow - Asian Eats

Enjoy more than 100 various kinds of house-made Asian Eats prepared from scratch in our open kitchen. Our dishes are influenced by various Asian cuisines such Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, or Indian - using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients to create an authentic and yet modern taste that you can only find at Hakkachow - Asian Eats.

615 St. George Sq. Ct. STE 121

Location

Winston Salem NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
