Hamilton's Urban Backyard
A tap room located in a historic building with a "backyard" gathering space along with a food truck/trailer food court.
Location
501 Main Street
Hamilton OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
