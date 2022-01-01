Harold's Fried Chicken
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
918 Mass Street
Lawrence, KS 66044
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
918 Mass Street, Lawrence KS 66044
Nearby restaurants
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
Chef Prepared Elevated Comfort Food.
Full bar with custom drinks and mead on tap.
A library of over a thousand board games
Dempsey's Burger Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Ta Co.
Experience the fun on Mass St. at Ta Co.! We've got the best tacos in Lawrence, KS and even better margaritas to pair up with. Up for a challenge? We've also got a monstrous 2 LB behemoth of a taco, The King Kong Taco!
Rudy’s Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!!