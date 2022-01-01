Go
Toast

Harp & Crown

Harp & Crown brings together old-world touches of charm and luxury with modern sensibility and functionality.

FRENCH FRIES

1525 Sansom Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (2557 reviews)

Popular Items

Dry-Aged Beef Burger$18.00
onion-bacon jam, asiago, fries
Spicy Soppressata Pizza$15.00
shishito, honey, provolone
Brunch Spread | 1 person$25.00
Selection of Pastries & Baked Goods, Spinach Quiche, Avocado Toast, Bagel Spread and Yogurt Parfait.
Mushroom & Truffle$18.00
fontina, arugula, sherry vinegar
Margherita Pizza$12.00
mozzarella, tomato, basil
Macarons$5.00
3 Assorted Macarons
Cockscomb Mac & Cheese$15.00
fontina, gruyere, breadcrumb
Grilled Hanger Steak$23.00
onion, chermula, wilted green
Lamb Meatball$13.00
date relish, mint, yogurt
Crispy Brussels Sprout$9.00
apple jam, crispy onion, peppercorn

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1525 Sansom Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pub & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Pub & Kitchen is an authentic neighborhood tavern located on the corner of 20th and Lombard in Philadelphia. For over a decade, we’ve served a menu featuring elevated farm to table offerings, alongside an innovative bar program specializing in wine, local beers, and craft cocktails. Our menu is constantly evolving, fluctuating with the seasons and availability of product.
Our lively and comfortable restaurant features a large wood-lined bar, bustling dining room, and charming sidewalk cafe on a tree-lined street.

Bao Nine

No reviews yet

Bao Nine Philly

Condesa / El Techo

No reviews yet

Modern Mexican Cuisine

Farina Pasta and Noodle

No reviews yet

Fresh made pasta and noodles daily!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston