American

Hathorne

Open today 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

2320 Reviews

$$$

4708 Charlotte Ave

Nashville, TN 37209

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

ARBORIO & LENTILS$31.00
Japanese Rice Porridge, Beluga Lentils, Coconut “Cream”, Shiitake Mushroom, Pickled Fresno, Cashew (VG)
CRISPY GOAT CHEESE$16.00
Radish, Herbs, Honey Ferment
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
CHARRED SOURDOUGH$8.00
Butter
Add House Ricotta-4
HATHORNE BACON SMASHBURGER$14.00
2 Bear Creek Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, House Bun
Allergens: Gluten, Nightshade, Allium
FRIED CHICKEN A LA SCHNITZEL$32.00
Sweet Potatoes, Spinach, Lemon Vinaigrette
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Citrus, Allium
FRITES$7.00
Morita Chile Aioli
Allergens: Egg, Allium, Nightshade
ROASTED GOLDEN BEETS$12.00
Tahini and Charred Green Onion Puree, Parmesan, Olive Oil
Allergens: Dairy, Allium, Citrus
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

4708 Charlotte Ave, Nashville TN 37209

Directions

