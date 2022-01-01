Go
Haus Heidelberg

Open since 1994 cooking the finest European and Bavarian specialties, our chef is excited to present to you and all our guests authentic German cuisine exactly the way you would find them in Germany. Our caring and committed staff make sure you have a fantastic experience with us.

630 Greenville Hwy

Location

Hendersonville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
