Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards imageView gallery

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards 588 Chestnut Ridge Road

review star

No reviews yet

588 Chestnut Ridge Road

Hendersonville, NC 28792

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entree

Hamburger

$12.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Shrimp Tacos 2 per order

$12.00

Asian Slaw cheese Flour Tortilla

New Years no protein

$10.00

new years w/protein

$12.00Out of stock

Bowl of Chili

$10.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Pizzs

$3.00

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Veggie Bowl with protien

$12.00

Pizza

$4.00

Pizza With Salad

$8.00

Salad

$5.00

BLT

$12.00

Nibbles

Nachos

$10.00

Chips

$1.00

Popcorn

$4.00

Wine Lovers Trio

$10.00

Animal crackers with PB

$4.00

Brownie

$2.00

Marshmallows

$1.00

s'mores

$5.00

non alcholic

soda

$2.00

Wine

Chestnut Gap

$26.00

Chambourcin

$29.00

Cab Franc

$26.00

Queen

$25.00

Chestnut Gap

$8.00

Chambourcin

$8.00

Cabernet Franc

$8.00

Queen

$8.00

Roseraie

$29.00

Rouge et Blanc

$26.95

Roseraie

$8.00

Rouge et Blanc

$8.00

Vin Chocolate du Barista

$29.95

Home Place

$24.75

Chestnut Gap Cottage (350ml)

$21.95

Home Place

$6.00

Chestnut Gap Cottage

$13.00

Vin Chocolate Du Barista

$8.00

Bald Top

$16.95

Bearwallow

$16.95

Sugar Loaf

$16.95

Cliffield Mtn

$16.95

Black Bear

$19.95

Bearwallow

$7.00

Cliffield

$7.00

Sugar Loaf

$7.00

Bald Top

$7.00

Black Bear

$7.00

Saint Paul Chardonnay

$21.00

Pinot Grigio

$23.95

Vidal Blanc

$24.00

Centennial Farm Heritage

$25.00

Viognier

$34.00

Betty Jean Chardonnay

$21.00

Laurel Hill

$23.00

Carolina Peach

$19.00

Carolina Breeze

$19.00

Carolina Sunshine

$19.00

Traminette

$23.00

St Paul Chard

$7.00

Betty Jean Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Vidal Blanc

$7.00

Laurel Hill

$7.00

Centennial Farm Heritage

$7.00

Viognier

$10.00

Carolina Peach

$7.00

Carolina Breeze

$7.00

Carolina Sunshine

$7.00

Traminette

$7.00

spriter

$7.00

Tastings

Tubular Tasting Winery

$12.00

Flight Tasting

$15.00

Tasting Appalachian Ridge

$10.00

Keep Tasting Glass

$2.00

No charge Tasting

Valentine special with truffles

$12.00

truffles

$5.00

spritzer special

$8.00

Beer

DFT Oklawaha tap

$6.00

CAN Oklawaha 16 oz tap

$7.00

Bottle Ginger Beer

$7.00

Spirits

Peter Arly

$54.00

Rachel Katherine

$39.95

Anenita Irene

$48.00

Retail

T-Shirt

$18.00

Hat

$18.00

Tshirt Hat Combo

$30.00

Merchandise

Logo Hat / Visor

$18.00

Cider Glass

$6.00

Logo wine glass

$4.00

Logo Cork Screw

$8.25

Vacu-vin

$10.50

T Shirt

$18.00

Combo T-Shirt & Hat

$30.00

Charcuterie

Ashe County Cheese block

$8.00

Ashe County Spreadable cheese

$6.00

Crackers

$5.00

Charcuterie Meat

$8.00

Club Membership

Club Single

$20.00

Club Couple

$30.00

Club Complementary

Saint Paul Farms Events

Wine and Food Pairing

$35.00

Low country boil

$30.00

Thanksgiving over 21

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

588 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Directions

Gallery
Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards image

Similar restaurants in your area

Haus Heidelberg
orange starNo Reviews
630 Greenville Hwy Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
West First Wood-Fired - 101B 1st Avenue West
orange starNo Reviews
101B 1st Avenue West Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
Hubba Hubba Smokehouse - 2724 Greenville Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
2724 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731
View restaurantnext
Campfire Grill
orange star4.4 • 30
2770 Greenville Hwy Flat Rock, NC 28731
View restaurantnext
Zen Hen
orange star5.0 • 20
1794 Asheville Highway Hendersonville, NC 28791
View restaurantnext
Eagle Bar & Grill - 925 Lakeledge Ct, Hendersonville NC
orange starNo Reviews
925 Lakeledge Ct Hendersonville, NC 28739
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hendersonville

The Poe House
orange star4.7 • 425
105 1st Ave W Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
The 2nd Act
orange star4.8 • 206
101 E Allen St Suite 101 Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
Zen Hen
orange star5.0 • 20
1794 Asheville Highway Hendersonville, NC 28791
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hendersonville
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston